/
/
plano
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:41 AM
18 Apartments for rent in Plano, IL📍
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
3770 Pope Court
3770 Pope Court, Plano, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1600 sqft
Set in the beautiful City of Plano, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
502 Foli Street
502 Foli Street, Plano, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1700 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2917 Courtney Street
2917 Courtney Street, Plano, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1382 sqft
Move In Ready! Lots of Natural Light.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
509 Gregory Lane
509 Gregory Lane, Plano, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1768 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 509 Gregory Lane in Plano. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Plano
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
13 Units Available
Reserve at Fox River
1222 Market Place Dr, Yorkville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1171 sqft
Located in the heart of fast growing Yorkville IL, The Reserve at Fox River is the perfect place to call home. We are located across the street from grocery stores, banks, and many restaurants.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
154 Bertram Drive
154 Bertram Drive, Yorkville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sought after Bristol Bay Clubhouse Community one bedroom condo features Kitchen with breakfast bar and reach in pantry. Master bedroom has large walk-in-closet with organizer shelves. Living room with neutral carpeting. 1 car detached garage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1406 Orchid St
1406 Orchid Street, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
Beautiful 3-Bedroom Townhome in Yorkville! - Located in beautiful Autumn Creek Condominium Association in the City of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4587 Garritano St, Unit C
4587 Garritano Street, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
You Will Love This 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhome! - Located in the fantastic town of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
308 Wilshire Drive
308 Wilshire Drive, Sandwich, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Newly updated unit with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Lowest price around for this size and quality.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
4541 Garritano Street
4541 Garritano Street, Yorkville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Beautiful end unit townhouse with 2 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths, Loft, and 1 car garage. 2nd floor laundry room comes with washer and dryer. There is no shortage of storage space in this unit!
Results within 10 miles of Plano
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2509 Concord Court
2509 Concord Court, Montgomery, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2308 sqft
Spacious 2/story home located in Montgomery on cul-de-sac overlooking pond, 9ft ceilings on 1st floor, fireplace in family room and open to kitchen, 2nd floor bonus room that can be used as a 5th bedroom. Separate dining room and eat in kitchen.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
2504 Concord Court
2504 Concord Court, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2250 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3821 Bailey Rd
3821 Bailey Road, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
3821 Bailey Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath in Yorkville - Located in the fantastic town of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2500 Light Road
2500 Light Road, Kendall County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1ST FLOOR (1) BEDROOM CONDO IN DEER RUN * BRIGHT & UPDATED BEAUTIFULLY * WASHER / DRYER IN UNIT * WELL MAINTAINED BUILDING * AMPLE PARKING SPACE * GREAT LOCATION * Rent includes heat, water, and garbage, tenant is only responsible for
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2021 Matthew Drive
2021 Matthew Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1546 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2021 Matthew Drive in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
538 Mallard Lane
538 Mallard Lane, Sugar Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1466 sqft
DRAMATIC 2-STORY TOWNHOME. LIVING ROOM FEATURES A 2-STORY CEILING. DINING ROOM, KITCHEN, FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY, MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND PRIVATE ENTRY TO FULL BATH, LOFT OVERLOOKING LIVING ROOM. TWO-CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2259 Beresford Drive
2259 Beresford Drive, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1656 sqft
Wow! Completely remodeled home! New LVT floor, carpet & tile. New 42 inch Shaker kitchen with Granite. New stainless steel appliance set & new washer dryer. 3 Large bedrooms, a loft (perfect for home office) and 2 full baths on top level.
1 of 58
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3044 Troon Drive
3044 Troon Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
This 2 Story Property is Ready Now. New Flooring Throughout.........No Carpets......Find Everything You Need: 3 Bedrooms, Plus A Loft, 2nd Floor Laundry room , 2 1/2 Baths, 2 Car Attached Garage, Open Concept Kitchen With A Pantry.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Plano area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Plano from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, IL
Downers Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILRockford, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILYorkville, ILOswego, ILNorth Aurora, ILBatavia, ILGeneva, ILPlainfield, IL