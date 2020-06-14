Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

40 Apartments for rent in North Aurora, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Aurora renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
16 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1455 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1573 sqft
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
332 Pheasant Hill Drive
332 Pheasant Hill Drive, North Aurora, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3891 sqft
LOOKING FOR A HEATED 4 CAR GARAGE? LOOK NO MORE!? Have a collection of cars? This is the one! Beautiful Riverstone model home in Moose Lake Estates subdivision! Enter into the breathtaking two story foyer boasting beautiful hardwood floors
Results within 5 miles of North Aurora
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Big Woods Marmion
26 Units Available
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,379
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1391 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Eola Yards
38 Units Available
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Near West Galena
1 Unit Available
1 S View St
1 South View Street, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Spacious One Bedroom - Property Id: 74774 Wonderful One bedroom apartment in a lovely award winning court yard building!. Hardwood floors, spacious floor plan. Laundry facilities on premise. Public transportation in front of building.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
2497 Reflections Dr
2497 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2500 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous VAULTED home w/ FULL finished basement with total living space more than 2500 sq ft! This NE facing home w/ OPEN concept floor plan offers wonderful sunlight throughout the day! Quiet lot location! Private front load 2

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
1074 Park Hill Circle
1074 Park Hill Cr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in 204 School district. Fantastic location! Unit features 2 Story Foyer, Vaulted Ceilings in Master suite and 2nd floor laundry. Hardwood flooring in living room and ceramic in kitchen. Young Elementary close to home.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Big Woods Marmion
1 Unit Available
2915 Church Road
2915 Church Road, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1770 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! Newer 3 Bedroom Townhouse in desirable Savannah Crossing! 3 full bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, full FINISHED walk out basement, 2 car garage!! Gorgeous unit! Backs to pond! Upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, wood

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
1282 Dunbarton Drive
1282 Dunbarton Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1960 sqft
Location, Location and Location.!!!Home in a great location, close to Metra, highway and shopping! BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH STONE TOUCHES ENHANCE THE EXTERIOR. CHARMING 2-STORY FOYER, VAULTED LIVING RM W/FORMAL DINING RM.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Blackhawk
1 Unit Available
152 South Evanslawn Avenue
152 South Evanslawn Avenue, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2180 sqft
Aurora University Area Cape Cod home on Evanslawn Avenue. A stunning cape cod home located in the center of the boulevard district.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1302 West State Street
1302 West State Street, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Spacious second floor unit! Newer kitchen with dining area, large walk in pantry, ceramic floors kitchen and bath, recently refinished original wood floors in living room and master bedroom.

1 of 8

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
Near West Galena
1 Unit Available
5 S View St
5 S View St, Aurora, IL
Studio
$700
1 Bedroom
Ask
$700 Vintage studio apartment - Property Id: 49519 LOFT-LIKE APARTMENT CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION Nice kitchen with separate bath dressing area. Hardwood floors, spacious floor plan. Laundry facilities on premise.
Results within 10 miles of North Aurora
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,263
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1212 sqft
Community features fitness area, heated pool and business center. Minutes from Naperville's Riverwalk and Centennial Beach. Luxurious apartments have dishwasher, microwave and separate dining spaces.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
$
6 Units Available
The View Apartments St. Charles
1000 Geneva Rd, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,461
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1150 sqft
Its Geneva Road location puts this property close to Mount St. Mary Park and the Fox River. Amenities include cookout areas and a swimming pool. Units have been recently renovated and provide in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
$
Country Lakes
21 Units Available
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
937 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Fox Valley
28 Units Available
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South East Villages
51 Units Available
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Windscape of Naperville
896 Benedetti Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
936 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Brookdale
11 Units Available
Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1100 sqft
Charming community set in pleasant residential neighborhood minutes from downtown Naperville. Indoor/outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Renovated units with espresso cabinetry, granite countertops and wood burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
55 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,284
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Cantera
21 Units Available
Preserve At Cantera
30000 Village Green Blvd, Warrenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1157 sqft
Beautiful, comfortable and spacious, this development offers pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Most units are equipped with new carpeting, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and designer kitchens.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
The Crossings St. Charles
1690 Covington Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
997 sqft
The Crossings at St Charles will delight you with a resort-like atmosphere, luxury amenities, and an on-site, professional staff dedicated to providing first-class service.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
47 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Country Lakes
10 Units Available
The Fairways Of Naperville
970 Fairway Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1144 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes with private patio/balcony, stunning views and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, pool, sauna, tennis court and outdoor BBQ/Grill. Located in the heart of Naperville.
City Guide for North Aurora, IL

Oh, great White City / I've got the adequate committee / Where have your walls gone? / I think about it now / Chicago, in fashion, the soft drinks, expansion / Oh, Columbia! / From Paris, incentive, like Cream of Wheat invented / The Ferris Wheel! -- From "Come On! Feel the Illinoise!" by Sufjan Stevens

West of Chi-Town is a pretty little suburb called North Aurora with a wealth of goodies for those who live there: low crime, stable housing prices, and affordable living. But those are just stats -- important stats, sure, but they don't paint a picture. Aurora's postcard-like backdrop has tree-lined streets, neighbors that smile and say "hello," and community centers that actually manage to draw a sizable attendance (who knew?) If you can manage chilly winters (they really build character) and a strenuous commute to downtown (but hey, public transit) you've found a slice of American paradise here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in North Aurora, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Aurora renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

