40 Apartments for rent in North Aurora, IL with hardwood floors
1 of 17
1 of 31
1 of 18
1 of 45
1 of 8
1 of 28
1 of 22
1 of 48
1 of 22
1 of 25
1 of 13
1 of 8
1 of 29
1 of 27
1 of 25
1 of 45
1 of 13
1 of 25
1 of 17
1 of 26
1 of 49
1 of 15
1 of 34
1 of 27
Oh, great White City / I've got the adequate committee / Where have your walls gone? / I think about it now / Chicago, in fashion, the soft drinks, expansion / Oh, Columbia! / From Paris, incentive, like Cream of Wheat invented / The Ferris Wheel! -- From "Come On! Feel the Illinoise!" by Sufjan Stevens
West of Chi-Town is a pretty little suburb called North Aurora with a wealth of goodies for those who live there: low crime, stable housing prices, and affordable living. But those are just stats -- important stats, sure, but they don't paint a picture. Aurora's postcard-like backdrop has tree-lined streets, neighbors that smile and say "hello," and community centers that actually manage to draw a sizable attendance (who knew?) If you can manage chilly winters (they really build character) and a strenuous commute to downtown (but hey, public transit) you've found a slice of American paradise here. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Aurora renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.