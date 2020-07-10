/
apartments with washer dryer
113 Apartments for rent in North Aurora, IL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
28 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
Studio
$1,363
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1135 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
10 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1455 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,253
1573 sqft
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1265 Comiskey Avenue
1265 Comiskey Ave, North Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1606 sqft
NEWER CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT! Welcome home to Randall Crossings Townhomes! Your new pet-friendly community features luxury amenities with unbeatable style and comfort, including stainless steel appliances, in-home 2nd floor washers &
Results within 1 mile of North Aurora
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
29 Units Available
Edgelawn Randall
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,106
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Results within 5 miles of North Aurora
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
26 Units Available
Big Woods Marmion
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1043 sqft
Now offering virtual tours via SKYPE or FACE TIME Call now to schedule.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,427
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
Big Woods Marmion
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,263
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1391 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
40 Units Available
Eola Yards
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Indian Creek
1423 Mcclure Rd
1423 Mcclure Road, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1011 sqft
Don't Miss Out On This Large Second Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom + Den/2nd Bedroom Condo In Aurora! This Unit Comes With An Updated Kitchen W/ Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom W/ Plenty Of Closet Space.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
618 N Washington Ave
618 North Washington Avenue, Batavia, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Spacious Home in Batavia - Property Id: 282412 Spacious Rental with 4 bedrooms 2bath. Large Two Car Garage. Large Background. Property is available for rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard work.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
543 Linden Ct
543 Linden Court, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1860 sqft
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2947 Caldwell Ln
2947 Caldwell Lane, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1575 sqft
Amazing Geneva Rental - Property Id: 211649 Totally updated townhome with loft for 3rd bedroom, in Sterling Manor of Geneva! Ideal location backing to park, close to shopping, schools and more. New roof, garage door, storm door and furnace.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Valley
2980 Waters Edge Cir
2980 Waters Edge Circle, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1600 sqft
2980 Waters Edge Cir - Property Id: 301886 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Town home in 204 School district. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301886 Property Id 301886 (RLNE5861244)
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Eola Yards
421 VAUGHN Circle
421 Vaughn Circle, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1587 sqft
GREAT RENTAL UNIT! GREAT SCHOOLS. CLOSE TO I-88 AND METRA. VAULTED CEILINGS WITH TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT IN THIS HOME. GREAT DECK OFF THE DINING ROOM. 2 BED 2.1 BATHS WITH A NICE SIZED LOFT ON THE 2ND LEVEL. UPGRADED UNIT. NORTH ENTRY. 2 CAR GARAGE.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Big Woods Marmion
2715 Wilshire Court
2715 Wilshire Court, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
686 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Cute as a button End unit! 2 BR townhome & very well maintained consists of a bright living room/dining room! There is plenty of storage in the garage.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Eola Yards
828 COUNTY LINE Road
828 County Line Road, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1256 sqft
This bright 2-story beauty from the spacious covered front porch, enjoy 10' ceilings on 1st floor.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Eola Yards
2508 Reflections Drive
2508 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1906 sqft
Gorgeous, bright and spacious townhouse! Approx. 2,700 SF of finished space (including 800 SF finished basement). Features a great open floor plan and vaulted ceilings, huge loft space. Updated kitchen with granite counters and S.S. appliances.
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
Eola Yards
716 Valley View Court
716 Valley View Court, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
* AVAILABLE 7/8/2020! * RARE END UNIT 1ST FLOOR RANCH TOWNHOUSE W/TONS OF WINDOWS! COMPLETE PROPERTY REFRESH. NEW FRESH GRAY PAINT AND NEW CARPETING THORUGHOUT. NEW HOT WATER HEATER, FURNACE & AC.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Waubonsee
401 Breckenridge Drive
401 Breckenridge Drive, Aurora, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2226 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM TWO STORY HOME FEATURING TODAY'S FINISHES LOCATED IN THE AWARD-WINNING 204 SCHOOL DISTRICT.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Eola Yards
2421 REFLECTIONS Drive
2421 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1532 sqft
As you arrive home you get greeted by two story family room with fireplace. Light is everywhere and it's puts you in the excellent mood. You rest a little bit and head out for grocery shopping five minutes away.
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
South Farnsworth
633 SERENDIPITY Drive
633 Serendipity Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Available April 1st. Great location. 2 Bedrooms Plus Loft. Country kitchen, Breakfast bar & Dining Area, Newer appliances! 1st floor Laundry. 2 car attached garage.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Eola Yards
2353 Reflections Drive
2353 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1256 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom, 1.1 bath has everything you're looking for. Tons of living space, oversized eat-in kitchen, 2 car garage, and more. Huge master bedroom, with an enormous walk-in closet. Good sized second bedroom.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
636 Main Street
636 Main St, Batavia, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with front porch and beautiful, private balcony overlooking a large back yard. Washer/dryer in-unit. Garage parking space and/or storage included. Pets welcome. This is a second floor apartment in a 2-unit building.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
531 West WILSON Street
531 West Wilson Street, Batavia, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate first floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apt. with central air, exclusive washer & dryer (free) in shared basement, gas heat, c/a, large 1 car garage w/ door opener, storage in basement. This apartment is a pleasure to show. No smoking. No pets.
