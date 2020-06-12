/
3 bedroom apartments
91 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Aurora, IL
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1573 sqft
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1382 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
332 Pheasant Hill Drive
332 Pheasant Hill Drive, North Aurora, IL
LOOKING FOR A HEATED 4 CAR GARAGE? LOOK NO MORE!? Have a collection of cars? This is the one! Beautiful Riverstone model home in Moose Lake Estates subdivision! Enter into the breathtaking two story foyer boasting beautiful hardwood floors
1052 Kilbery Lane
1052 Kilbery Ln, North Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1606 sqft
NEWER CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSE FOR LEASE! Welcome home to Randall Crossings Townhomes! Your new pet-friendly community features luxury amenities with unbeatable style and comfort, including stainless steel appliances, in-home 2nd floor washers &
North River
1084 North Highland Avenue
1084 North Highland Avenue, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1260 sqft
THIS HALF DUPLEX HAS 3 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATH AND 1 CAR GARAGE**LARGE FENCED YARD** WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED**2 PETS ALLOWED**No pit bulls or rottwiellers** This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1244 Brandywine Circle
1244 Brandywine Circle, Batavia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1566 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Indian Creek
771 Bluebonnet Court
771 Bluebonnet Court, Aurora, IL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 771 Bluebonnet Court in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
Big Woods Marmion
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1391 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
South Farnsworth
1662 Park Vista Lane
1662 Park Vista Lane, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1296 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Indian Creek
1770 Felten Road 1B
1770 Felten Road, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Remodeled beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 31566 Completely remodeled. Beautiful Large 3 Bed Room 2 new bathrooms. Apartment Near I-88 & Aurora Outlet. 3 generous size bedrooms and large master suite with separate full bath.
618 N Washington Ave
618 North Washington Avenue, Batavia, IL
Spacious Home in Batavia - Property Id: 282412 Spacious Rental with 4 bedrooms 2bath. Large Two Car Garage. Large Background. Property is available for rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard work.
543 Linden Ct
543 Linden Court, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1860 sqft
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution.
South Farnsworth
995 Symphony Drive
995 Symphony Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1288 sqft
3 bed/1.1 bath available in Hometown in Aurora! - Well maintained 3 bed/1.1 bath detached home with 2-car garage close to shopping, schools, restaurants and Rt. 59 Metra in HomeTown community. Available NOW.
South Farnsworth
747 Serendipity Drive
747 Serendipity Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1160 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
522 North River Street
522 North River Street, Batavia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
935 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
McCarty Burlington
422 North Avenue
422 North Avenue, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1225 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Pigeon Hill
622 Monroe Street
622 Monroe Street, Aurora, IL
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Southeast Aurora
924 Walter Avenue
924 Walter Avenue, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available in July. Perfect Location; 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath ..2 Car Garage.. Background, Income and Credit Check FICO score of 600+..
917 Park St
917 North Park Street, Batavia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
3 bedroom upper of a 2 flat located on the east side of Batavia. Quiet dead-end street. Nice yard and deck with parking spaces, laundry room located on the lower level, private entrance. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
629 South Batavia Avenue - 1
629 South Batavia Avenue, Batavia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Newly renovated LARGE 3 bedroom apartment just blocks from downtown Batavia! This spacious 3 bedroom apartment is completely renovated.
Waubonsee
2291 STOUGHTON Drive
2291 Stoughton Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1632 sqft
As you enter this corner light and bight unit, you get greeted by two story living room to the left and family room with fireplace to the right. Your day is done and you are ready for the dinner.
Big Woods Marmion
2915 Church Road
2915 Church Road, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1770 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! Newer 3 Bedroom Townhouse in desirable Savannah Crossing! 3 full bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, full FINISHED walk out basement, 2 car garage!! Gorgeous unit! Backs to pond! Upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, wood
Waubonsee
2383 Stoughton Circle
2383 Stoughton Circle, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1668 sqft
TRUE 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH A FINISHED BASEMENT. OVER 2000 SQ FT OF FINISHED SPACE. OPEN FLOORPLAN, KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HARDWOOD ON ENTIRE FIRST FLOOR. SECOND FLOOR WITH 3 FULL BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS.
Eola Yards
1282 Dunbarton Drive
1282 Dunbarton Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1960 sqft
Location, Location and Location.!!!Home in a great location, close to Metra, highway and shopping! BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH STONE TOUCHES ENHANCE THE EXTERIOR. CHARMING 2-STORY FOYER, VAULTED LIVING RM W/FORMAL DINING RM.
