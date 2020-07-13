Apartment List
/
IL
/
north aurora
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

159 Apartments for rent in North Aurora, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Aurora apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
28 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
Studio
$1,355
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1135 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
8 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1455 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1265 Comiskey Avenue
1265 Comiskey Ave, North Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1606 sqft
NEWER CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT! Welcome home to Randall Crossings Townhomes! Your new pet-friendly community features luxury amenities with unbeatable style and comfort, including stainless steel appliances, in-home 2nd floor washers &

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
131 N Lincolnway, 2
131 N Lincolnway, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Newer carpet, painted cabinets with new cabinet hardware, new countertops, stove installed 09/18, newer bath vanity all highlight this beautiful home ready for rent! Only pay electric and new building coin-operated laundry machines.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
220 Dee Road
220 Dee Road, North Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Don't miss out on this recently renovated unit boasting 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths in a beautiful North Aurora neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of North Aurora
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
28 Units Available
Edgelawn Randall
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,106
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Edgelawn Randall
1255 Foxcroft Drive
1255 Foxcroft Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1218 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of North Aurora
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Big Woods Marmion
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,393
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1391 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
20 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,427
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Big Woods Marmion
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1043 sqft
Now offering virtual tours via SKYPE or FACE TIME Call now to schedule.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
40 Units Available
Eola Yards
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Indian Creek
1423 Mcclure Rd
1423 Mcclure Road, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1011 sqft
Don't Miss Out On This Large Second Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom + Den/2nd Bedroom Condo In Aurora! This Unit Comes With An Updated Kitchen W/ Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom W/ Plenty Of Closet Space.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Farnsworth
1685 Town Center St
1685 Town Center Street, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1320 sqft
Upscale Loft Style Rental in Aurora's Town Center at Hometown - NO PETS. Upscale loft style rental in Aurora's Town Center at Hometown.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
618 N Washington Ave
618 North Washington Avenue, Batavia, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Spacious Home in Batavia - Property Id: 282412 Spacious Rental with 4 bedrooms 2bath. Large Two Car Garage. Large Background. Property is available for rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard work.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
543 Linden Ct
543 Linden Court, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1860 sqft
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
522 North River Street
522 North River Street, Batavia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
935 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
McCarty Burlington
422 North Avenue
422 North Avenue, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1225 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
325 South Harrison Street
325 South Harrison Street, Batavia, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
Charming 2nd Floor apartment offers one bedroom and one bathroom, living room and eat-in kitchen, and balcony/deck overlooking back yard an enclosed front porch and laundry in the bath with a detached garage.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Eola Yards
421 VAUGHN Circle
421 Vaughn Circle, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1587 sqft
GREAT RENTAL UNIT! GREAT SCHOOLS. CLOSE TO I-88 AND METRA. VAULTED CEILINGS WITH TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT IN THIS HOME. GREAT DECK OFF THE DINING ROOM. 2 BED 2.1 BATHS WITH A NICE SIZED LOFT ON THE 2ND LEVEL. UPGRADED UNIT. NORTH ENTRY. 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Big Woods Marmion
2715 Wilshire Court
2715 Wilshire Court, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
686 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Cute as a button End unit! 2 BR townhome & very well maintained consists of a bright living room/dining room! There is plenty of storage in the garage.

1 of 57

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3411 Wild Prairie Lane
3411 Wild Prairie Lane, Geneva, IL
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
3802 sqft
Charming front porch with tongue & groove ceiling and gorgeous stonework greats you as you enter this well cared for Sunset Prairie home! Open 2-story foyer w/wood cased openings to living & dining rooms.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Eola Yards
828 COUNTY LINE Road
828 County Line Road, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1256 sqft
This bright 2-story beauty from the spacious covered front porch, enjoy 10' ceilings on 1st floor.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Eola Yards
2508 Reflections Drive
2508 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1906 sqft
Gorgeous, bright and spacious townhouse! Approx. 2,700 SF of finished space (including 800 SF finished basement). Features a great open floor plan and vaulted ceilings, huge loft space. Updated kitchen with granite counters and S.S. appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
233 S Batavia Avenue - 1i
233 South Batavia Avenue, Batavia, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
785 sqft
RENOVATED large two bedroom apartment DOWNTOWN BATAVIA! This unit has been updated with hard wood floors, brand new stainless steal appliances, quartz countertops, new furnace, freshly painted walls, doors and cabinets.
City Guide for North Aurora, IL

Oh, great White City / I've got the adequate committee / Where have your walls gone? / I think about it now / Chicago, in fashion, the soft drinks, expansion / Oh, Columbia! / From Paris, incentive, like Cream of Wheat invented / The Ferris Wheel! -- From "Come On! Feel the Illinoise!" by Sufjan Stevens

West of Chi-Town is a pretty little suburb called North Aurora with a wealth of goodies for those who live there: low crime, stable housing prices, and affordable living. But those are just stats -- important stats, sure, but they don't paint a picture. Aurora's postcard-like backdrop has tree-lined streets, neighbors that smile and say "hello," and community centers that actually manage to draw a sizable attendance (who knew?) If you can manage chilly winters (they really build character) and a strenuous commute to downtown (but hey, public transit) you've found a slice of American paradise here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Aurora, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Aurora apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

North Aurora 1 BedroomsNorth Aurora 2 BedroomsNorth Aurora 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Aurora 3 BedroomsNorth Aurora Accessible Apartments
North Aurora Apartments with BalconyNorth Aurora Apartments with GarageNorth Aurora Apartments with GymNorth Aurora Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Aurora Apartments with Parking
North Aurora Apartments with PoolNorth Aurora Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Aurora Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Aurora Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, IL
Crest Hill, ILBensenville, ILYorkville, ILLa Grange, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILDeer Park, ILCarpentersville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College