pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:37 AM
77 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in North Aurora, IL
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
28 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
Studio
$1,355
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1135 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
7 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1455 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1265 Comiskey Avenue
1265 Comiskey Ave, North Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1606 sqft
NEWER CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT! Welcome home to Randall Crossings Townhomes! Your new pet-friendly community features luxury amenities with unbeatable style and comfort, including stainless steel appliances, in-home 2nd floor washers &
Results within 1 mile of North Aurora
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Edgelawn Randall
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,106
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Edgelawn Randall
1255 Foxcroft Drive
1255 Foxcroft Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1218 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of North Aurora
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Big Woods Marmion
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1043 sqft
Now offering virtual tours via SKYPE or FACE TIME Call now to schedule.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Big Woods Marmion
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,393
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1391 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,427
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
40 Units Available
Eola Yards
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Indian Creek
1423 Mcclure Rd
1423 Mcclure Road, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1011 sqft
Don't Miss Out On This Large Second Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom + Den/2nd Bedroom Condo In Aurora! This Unit Comes With An Updated Kitchen W/ Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom W/ Plenty Of Closet Space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
543 Linden Ct
543 Linden Court, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1860 sqft
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
522 North River Street
522 North River Street, Batavia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
935 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
McCarty Burlington
422 North Avenue
422 North Avenue, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1225 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
325 South Harrison Street
325 South Harrison Street, Batavia, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
Charming 2nd Floor apartment offers one bedroom and one bathroom, living room and eat-in kitchen, and balcony/deck overlooking back yard an enclosed front porch and laundry in the bath with a detached garage.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
9 Simpson Street
9 Simpson Street, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
905 sqft
***2 BDRM / UPDATED UNITS / W&D IN BUILDING / 2+ PARKING / PETS ALLOWED / LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE*** -2 Bdrm (Master w/walk in closet) -Stainless Appliances include dishwasher, fridge, stove, and microwave -Eat in kitchen and separate dining area
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
McCarty Burlington
907 Liberty Street
907 Liberty Street, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1134 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
South Farnsworth
633 SERENDIPITY Drive
633 Serendipity Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Available April 1st. Great location. 2 Bedrooms Plus Loft. Country kitchen, Breakfast bar & Dining Area, Newer appliances! 1st floor Laundry. 2 car attached garage.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Indian Creek
2004 Tall Oaks Drive, 1A
2004 Tall Oaks Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
919 sqft
1st floor 2 bed/2 bath with access to deck. 2 bed / 2 bath condo on 1st floor with kitchen vinyl flooring and carpeting in bedrooms installed in 2017. Gas fireplace on electric switch. Eat in kitchen with stackable laundry within closet in kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Near West Galena
361 Cedar St.
361 Cedar Street, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
361 Cedar St. Available 08/01/20 2 Bed 1 Bath House in the Tanner Historic District!! - (RLNE4059270)
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
636 Main Street
636 Main St, Batavia, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with front porch and beautiful, private balcony overlooking a large back yard. Washer/dryer in-unit. Garage parking space and/or storage included. Pets welcome. This is a second floor apartment in a 2-unit building.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
South Farnsworth
1662 Park Vista Lane
1662 Park Vista Lane, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1296 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Edgelawn Randall
551 Westgate Drive
551 Westgate Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
960 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Aurora
728 Watson Street
728 Watson Street, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1232 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of North Aurora
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
25 Units Available
Country Lakes
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
937 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
