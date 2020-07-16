620 Beaver Court

Amenities

Wonderful end unit home on a quiet cul-de-sac in north Naperville, just MINUTES to the train and I88. The spacious first floor features a large family room that opens to the dining area and kitchen, for a great open flow. The laundry and half bath are conveniently located on the first floor as well. Upstairs you will find a HUGE loft with vaulted ceilings - so many options for space usage. The large master suite has vaulted a vaulted and a BIG walk-in closet. The second bedroom is light and bright with a ceiling fan and generous closet. This home has been freshly painted within the last year and is ready for you. There is a patio off the dining area and covered front porch! All appliances and window treatments included. Don't miss the attached garage! Please use the board application and submit with full credit report, background/criminal check, copy of driver's license, and 2 most recent paystubs