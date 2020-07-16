All apartments in Naperville
620 Beaver Court
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:30 AM

620 Beaver Court

620 Beaver Court · No Longer Available
Location

620 Beaver Court, Naperville, IL 60563

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Wonderful end unit home on a quiet cul-de-sac in north Naperville, just MINUTES to the train and I88. The spacious first floor features a large family room that opens to the dining area and kitchen, for a great open flow. The laundry and half bath are conveniently located on the first floor as well. Upstairs you will find a HUGE loft with vaulted ceilings - so many options for space usage. The large master suite has vaulted a vaulted and a BIG walk-in closet. The second bedroom is light and bright with a ceiling fan and generous closet. This home has been freshly painted within the last year and is ready for you. There is a patio off the dining area and covered front porch! All appliances and window treatments included. Don't miss the attached garage! Please use the board application and submit with full credit report, background/criminal check, copy of driver's license, and 2 most recent paystubs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Beaver Court have any available units?
620 Beaver Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Naperville, IL.
How much is rent in Naperville, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naperville Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Beaver Court have?
Some of 620 Beaver Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Beaver Court currently offering any rent specials?
620 Beaver Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Beaver Court pet-friendly?
No, 620 Beaver Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 620 Beaver Court offer parking?
Yes, 620 Beaver Court offers parking.
Does 620 Beaver Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 Beaver Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Beaver Court have a pool?
No, 620 Beaver Court does not have a pool.
Does 620 Beaver Court have accessible units?
No, 620 Beaver Court does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Beaver Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Beaver Court has units with dishwashers.
