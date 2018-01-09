All apartments in Naperville
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:13 AM

4804 Daggets Court

4804 Daggets Court · (630) 904-8438
Location

4804 Daggets Court, Naperville, IL 60564
Saddle Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
* Available NOW! Move right into this Spacious home ( Around 3900 sq feet counting full finished basement ) in Saddle Creek Subdivision on a cul-de-sac! Open & bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings on first floor. Fully applianced Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Large living room/dining room with vaulted ceiling. Good size family room with gas fireplace. Large master suite with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and luxury bath with dual sinks, soaker tub and separate shower. Other 3 bedrooms good size and have a adjacent full bathroom. Awesome full finished basement features theater and game rooms, full wet bar & full bathroom. 1st floor laundry plus brand new washer & dryer also included. Good size deck off kitchen just restained, and overlooks spacious backyard. 3-car garage. School District # 204 Neuqua H.S. This home is in excellent condition! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 Daggets Court have any available units?
4804 Daggets Court has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4804 Daggets Court have?
Some of 4804 Daggets Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4804 Daggets Court currently offering any rent specials?
4804 Daggets Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 Daggets Court pet-friendly?
No, 4804 Daggets Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 4804 Daggets Court offer parking?
Yes, 4804 Daggets Court does offer parking.
Does 4804 Daggets Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4804 Daggets Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 Daggets Court have a pool?
No, 4804 Daggets Court does not have a pool.
Does 4804 Daggets Court have accessible units?
No, 4804 Daggets Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 Daggets Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4804 Daggets Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4804 Daggets Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4804 Daggets Court does not have units with air conditioning.
