4804 Daggets Court

* Available NOW! Move right into this Spacious home ( Around 3900 sq feet counting full finished basement ) in Saddle Creek Subdivision on a cul-de-sac! Open & bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings on first floor. Fully applianced Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Large living room/dining room with vaulted ceiling. Good size family room with gas fireplace. Large master suite with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and luxury bath with dual sinks, soaker tub and separate shower. Other 3 bedrooms good size and have a adjacent full bathroom. Awesome full finished basement features theater and game rooms, full wet bar & full bathroom. 1st floor laundry plus brand new washer & dryer also included. Good size deck off kitchen just restained, and overlooks spacious backyard. 3-car garage. School District # 204 Neuqua H.S. This home is in excellent condition! A must see!