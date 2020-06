3159 SAGANASHKEE Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ONLY. BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN AN UPSCALE POOL AND CLUBHOUSE COMMUNITY BACKING TO WALKING PATH. A 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH WITH PLUS BASEMENT & 2 CAR GARAGE. HARDWOOD FLOORS, INVITING LIVING ROOM W/VAULTED CEILINGS, COZY FIREPLACE AND SLIDING DOOR TO YOUR BALCONY WITH A VIEW OF BEAUTIFUL WOODED YARD, NEWER PAINT. KITCHEN W/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. A MASTER BEDROOM W/SHARED BATH. TOTALLY INDEPENDENT WALKOUT GROUND LEVEL AREA IS PERFECT FOR GUEST OR PARENT WITH A FULL BATH, BEDROOM AND HUGE FAMILY ROOM. FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT FOR STORAGE! A GREAT CUL-DE-SAC WITH LOT OF GREEN SPACE FOR KIDS TO PLAY. NAPERVILLE #204 SCHOOLS ONSITE INCLUDING BLUE RIBBON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL (FRY). NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES INCLUDE POOL, CLUBHOUSE(TO RENT FOR YOUR FAMILY EVENTS), TENNIS COURTS, BASKETBALL COURTS, WALKING TRAILS AND PLAY GROUND. NEED EXCELLENT CREDIT & INCOME. NO PETS OR SMOKING. NO EXCEPTIONS. DO NOT CALL. MIN 12 MONTHS LEASE TERM FIRM. AVAILABLE JULY 1.