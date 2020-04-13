2608 Charlestowne Lane

Amenities

Stunning 4 Bedroom With Vaulted Ceilings- Over 3000 sq. ft. School District 204 - Beautiful two story home with vaulted ceilings and three and 1/2 car garage. Four bedrooms, two and 1/2 baths, a large sun room, formal living room, formal dining room, den, double staircase, and all appliances are included. First floor office with built in bookshelf. Stillwater subdivision offers the lessee(s) the opportunity to belong to the Homeowners Club that offers a clubhouse, tennis, and swim club. This property is located just south of 87th St. and East of Route 59. The School District is Indian Prairie School District 204.



Tenant occupied. Showings by appointment only.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4814775)