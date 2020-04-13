All apartments in Naperville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2608 Charlestowne Lane

2608 Charlestowne Lane · (630) 420-2051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2608 Charlestowne Lane, Naperville, IL 60564
Still Water

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2608 Charlestowne Lane · Avail. now

$3,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3329 sqft

Amenities

garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Stunning 4 Bedroom With Vaulted Ceilings- Over 3000 sq. ft. School District 204 - Beautiful two story home with vaulted ceilings and three and 1/2 car garage. Four bedrooms, two and 1/2 baths, a large sun room, formal living room, formal dining room, den, double staircase, and all appliances are included. First floor office with built in bookshelf. Stillwater subdivision offers the lessee(s) the opportunity to belong to the Homeowners Club that offers a clubhouse, tennis, and swim club. This property is located just south of 87th St. and East of Route 59. The School District is Indian Prairie School District 204.

Tenant occupied. Showings by appointment only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4814775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Charlestowne Lane have any available units?
2608 Charlestowne Lane has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2608 Charlestowne Lane have?
Some of 2608 Charlestowne Lane's amenities include garage, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Charlestowne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Charlestowne Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Charlestowne Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2608 Charlestowne Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 2608 Charlestowne Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2608 Charlestowne Lane does offer parking.
Does 2608 Charlestowne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Charlestowne Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Charlestowne Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2608 Charlestowne Lane has a pool.
Does 2608 Charlestowne Lane have accessible units?
No, 2608 Charlestowne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Charlestowne Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2608 Charlestowne Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2608 Charlestowne Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2608 Charlestowne Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
