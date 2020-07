Amenities

Corner unit with ample light and privacy! Location you cannot beat. Bright 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with volume ceiling. Washer/dryer in unit. Deck to spend your summer evenings relaxing. Paint, Floor, appliances, light fixtures were all updated in 2018. Master bath with Skylight and Jacuzzi tub. One attached car garage and district 204 Schools. Ready to move in!