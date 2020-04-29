All apartments in Hoffman Estates
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:39 PM

1669 Cape Breton Court

1669 Cape Breton Court · (847) 830-8010
Location

1669 Cape Breton Court, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192
Harpers Landing

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1587 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath home in award winning school districts! Newer SS appliances in the kitchen with ceiling fan. Newer furnace and A/C. Freshly cleaned carpet throughout the house. Updated 2nd floor bathroom including ceramic plank flooring. Fireplace located in bright and spacious family room with vaulted ceilings, open to a large yard, perfect for summer entertaining. 1st floor laundry. 2-car attached garage. Outdoor shed for extra storage. Quiet cul-de-sac interior location. Close to shopping, park, and expressways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1669 Cape Breton Court have any available units?
1669 Cape Breton Court has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hoffman Estates, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hoffman Estates Rent Report.
What amenities does 1669 Cape Breton Court have?
Some of 1669 Cape Breton Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1669 Cape Breton Court currently offering any rent specials?
1669 Cape Breton Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1669 Cape Breton Court pet-friendly?
No, 1669 Cape Breton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoffman Estates.
Does 1669 Cape Breton Court offer parking?
Yes, 1669 Cape Breton Court does offer parking.
Does 1669 Cape Breton Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1669 Cape Breton Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1669 Cape Breton Court have a pool?
No, 1669 Cape Breton Court does not have a pool.
Does 1669 Cape Breton Court have accessible units?
No, 1669 Cape Breton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1669 Cape Breton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1669 Cape Breton Court has units with dishwashers.
