1669 Cape Breton Court

Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath home in award winning school districts! Newer SS appliances in the kitchen with ceiling fan. Newer furnace and A/C. Freshly cleaned carpet throughout the house. Updated 2nd floor bathroom including ceramic plank flooring. Fireplace located in bright and spacious family room with vaulted ceilings, open to a large yard, perfect for summer entertaining. 1st floor laundry. 2-car attached garage. Outdoor shed for extra storage. Quiet cul-de-sac interior location. Close to shopping, park, and expressways.