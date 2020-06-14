122 Apartments for rent in Hoffman Estates, IL with garage

Apartment List
Hoffman Estates apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Barrington Lakes
106 Units Available
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
Studio
$1,045
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1097 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2047 IVY RIDGE Drive
2047 Ivy Ridge Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2145 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2047 IVY RIDGE Drive in Hoffman Estates. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
615 Mohave st
615 Mohave Street, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1750 sqft
Available 07/07/20 Bright and airy 3bed/2 bath Home with large yard. - Property Id: 297951 Bright and airy home with open floor plan and 4 skylights. New floors and completely repainted this year. Large years with detached 2 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hearth Stone
1 Unit Available
4794 Amber Circle
4794 Amber Circle, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1600 sqft
Light and bright 2 Story townhome in desirable Heathstone is available for rent! Spacious Earl model with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths offers a private back yard and patio.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1265 Clover Lane
1265 Clover Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1772 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1265 Clover Lane in Hoffman Estates. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
244 East Berkley Lane
244 Berkley Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1401 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom ranch home! Hardwood flooring throughout living area and bedrooms, with tile flooring in kitchen. Master bedroom has two closets and direct access to full bath.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
620 NORTHVIEW Lane
620 Northview Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Check out the 3D Virtual Tour! Newly rehabbed(2017) 4 bed 2 bath Cape Cod in Hoffman Estates. Conveniently located close to Interstate 90. All windows replaced 2017, hardwood floor added in living and bonus room(2017).

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
115 Princeton
115 Princeton Street, Hoffman Estates, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1515 sqft
LIVING IS EASY IN THIS FRESHLY REMODELED 1500 SQ. RANCH HOME IN HOFFMAN ESTATES. NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORS, FRESH PAINT ALONG WITH AN UPDATED BATH ARE JUST A FEW OF THE UPGRADES IN THIS HOME.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
500 WASHINGTON Boulevard
500 Washington Boulevard, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1097 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 WASHINGTON Boulevard in Hoffman Estates. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Castle Ford
1 Unit Available
1446 SAPPHIRE Drive
1446 West Sapphire Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1600 sqft
LOVELY 3 BR END UNIT WITH NICE BACKYARD FEATURES NEWER WINDOWS, ENGINEERED HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR, NEWER CARPETS ON THE SECOND FLOOR, 2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY. SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE & DOOR TO PRIVATE PATIO.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Prestwick Place
1 Unit Available
4835 Prestwick Place
4835 Prestwick Place, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1965 sqft
Exceptional bright southern & eastern exposed cheerful end unit model sited in the heart of Prestwick Place! Featuring an 2-story foyer & family/living room room w/soaring windows , L shape dining rm w/designer decor, updated kitchen w/corian

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Harpers Landing
1 Unit Available
1669 Cape Breton Court
1669 Cape Breton Court, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1587 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath home in award winning school districts! Newer SS appliances in the kitchen with ceiling fan. Newer furnace and A/C. Freshly cleaned carpet throughout the house.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1565 Cornell Place
1565 Cornell Place, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Bright & sunny Morning/midday exposure. Newer Fridge/Dishwasher. Newer Stove/wash/dryer. New kitchen with granite countertops ,private patio. New carpet, freshly painted thru out. 2 bdrm 1 ba, Master walk-in closet, detached 1 car garage, .

1 of 24

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
3920 Whispering Trails Drive
3920 Whispering Trails Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1588 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS! Barrington Schools. Upon entering the home w/Open Floor Plan, you see all Wood Floors & bright open area. The Kitchen w/all Granite Counters & Granite Island are complimented by the SS Appliances & beautiful Backsplash.
Results within 1 mile of Hoffman Estates
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
45 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
248 Waverly Drive
248 Waverly Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1130 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home with 2 car attached garage. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large family room in lower level. Sliding doors leading to patio and fenced yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
255 Green Knoll Lane
255 Green Knoll Lane, Streamwood, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Streamwood Ranch One Bed One Bath with One Car Garage - Great location at Bode and Barrington. VERY clean updated one bed one bath end unit surrounded by single family homes. Separate eating area in kitchen as well as formal dining area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
725 Ripple Brook Ln
725 Ripple Brook Lane, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 07/01/20 725 Ripple Brook Ln - Property Id: 290537 Beautiful view from lakefront 2 story town-home w/loft on the east side of Elgin in Cobbler's Crossing. 5 min. walking distance to shopping and grocery (Jewel-Osco), CPA, SubWay ...

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Estate Park
1 Unit Available
69 Gant Circle
69 Gant Circle, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Spectacular remodel top to bottom. Quality kitchen cabinetry w/ granite counters & ss appliances. Ceramic kitchen & bath. Cherry bath vanities & much more. 1st floor corner unit, backs up to field. Lots of light. Garage w/ addt parking.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Towne Place
1 Unit Available
2825 MEADOW Lane
2825 Meadow Lane, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
BRIGHT, SPACIOUS AND 2ND FLOOR CONDO HAS VAULTED CEILINGS AND AMAZING SUN LIGHT. COMPLETELY CLEANED. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND A SEPARATE DINING ROOM. GRANITE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HUGE PANTRY YOU WILL LOVE AND APPRECIATE.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1828 Quaker Hollow Lane
1828 Quaker Hollow Lane, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1400 sqft
Great place to call home! Spacious 2-story town home with excellent location & condition features an updated Kitchen with Maple cabs, ceramic floor & all appliances, bayed eating area, 2 large bedrooms, both w/private baths, open floor plan has

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1089 HOLLI Court
1089 Holli Court, Schaumburg, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2589 sqft
OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A GREAT CORNER NORTH FACING HOUSE IN SCHAUMBURG. UNIQUE CUSTOM BUILT HOME WITH A PERFECT FLOOR PLAN! 2 STORY FOYER/LIVING ROOM/FAMILY ROOM. CUSTOM CEILINGS. DUAL STAIRCASE. 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.1 BATHS. 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Estate Park
1 Unit Available
59 GANT Circle
59 Gant Circle, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH SECOND FLOOR UNIT, WITH ATTACHED GARAGE. ALL APPLIANCES, IN-UNIT WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO BALCONY WITH A PARK-LIKE VIEW. MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET. NEUTRAL COLORS. 320 CUBIC FOOT LOCKED STORAGE ROOM IN GARAGE.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Estate Park
1 Unit Available
8 GANT Circle
8 Gant Circle, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Beautifully updated second floor unit with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Enjoy the open layout in this super clean and nicely upgraded condo. Spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets and remodeled bathrooms with ceramic tile and newer vanities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hoffman Estates, IL

Hoffman Estates apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

