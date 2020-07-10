Apartment List
/
IL
/
hoffman estates
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM

104 Apartments for rent in Hoffman Estates, IL with washer-dryer

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Moon Lake Village
1475 Rebecca Dr 102
1475 Rebecca Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Condo - Property Id: 106449 First floor end unit with privet patio! Completely Remodeled,Freshly Painted! Two bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms Condo.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1992 Erie Lane 1992
1992 Erie Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1992 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Town home - Property Id: 302472 3 Bedroom Town home in Hoffman Estates is available as of 08/01/20. Hardwood floor through out the unit. All bedrooms are up on the second level. 1.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hilldale Green
1595 Mccormack Drive
1595 Mccormack Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2400 sqft
Welcome home to this open concept 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
615 Mohave st
615 Mohave Street, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright and airy 3bed/2 bath Home with large yard. - Property Id: 297951 Bright and airy home with open floor plan and 4 skylights. New floors and completely repainted this year. Large years with detached 2 car garage.

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
500 WASHINGTON Boulevard
500 Washington Boulevard, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1097 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 WASHINGTON Boulevard in Hoffman Estates. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Highlands
1480 Jefferson Road
1480 Jefferson Road, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1079 sqft
Gorgeous home featuring renovated kitchen with, skylights, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar with pendant lighting. All hardwood floors and stairs. All wood trim and doors.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Castle Ford
1446 SAPPHIRE Drive
1446 West Sapphire Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1600 sqft
LOVELY 3 BR END UNIT WITH NICE BACKYARD FEATURES NEWER WINDOWS, ENGINEERED HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR, NEWER CARPETS ON THE SECOND FLOOR, 2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY. SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE & DOOR TO PRIVATE PATIO.

1 of 24

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
3920 Whispering Trails Drive
3920 Whispering Trails Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1588 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS! Barrington Schools. Upon entering the home w/Open Floor Plan, you see all Wood Floors & bright open area. The Kitchen w/all Granite Counters & Granite Island are complimented by the SS Appliances & beautiful Backsplash.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Canterbury Fields
1820 Maureen Drive
1820 Maureen Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2000 sqft
Freshly painted town home available for rent Stunning 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Corner Unit PENROSE (Biggest model)in Canterbury Fields .Spacious kitchen with a 42" Cabinets, Granite countertops separate dinning area.Tons of windows and natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Hoffman Estates
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
20 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
44 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
33 Trails Drive W2
33 Trails Dr, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1190 sqft
GATEWOOD 2BR/2BA COACH HOME 1CG - GATEWOOD 2BR/2BA COACH HOME 1CG SOUGHT AFTER GATEWOOD SUBDIVISION SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH COACH HOME. VAULTED CEILINGS SOAR IN LIVING ROOM WITH CORNER FIREPLACE. TWO SLIDING DOORS TO BIG BALCONY.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Fair Oaks
509 West SCHAUMBURG Road
509 West Schaumburg Road, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
READY AND AVAILABLE NOW! CUTE AS CAN BE. UPDATED 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH LARGE YARD, MOSTLY FENCED AND OVERSIZED 2.5 CAR GARAGE, NEW CONCRETE DRIVE AND WALKS; REDESIGNED KITCHEN, UPDATED BATH. NEUTRAL CARPET & PAINT. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Red Rock
399 Glen Byrn Court
399 Glen Byrn Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
FANTASTIC 2 BED 2.1 BATH REHABBED TOWNHOME RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. FRESH PAINT AND HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH BACKSPLASH AND UPDATED BATHROOMS WITH NEW FIXTURES.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
275 Stonehill Lane
275 Stonehill Lane, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
2nd floor end unit with balcony. Newer Carpet, Newer furnace/AC. Updated kitchen, Master Bedroom has large walk in closet and full master bathroom (shower). Private balocny for grilling or relaxing. Community pool. One car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1910 Cheltenham Place
1910 Cheltenham Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
Enjoy this completely remodeled townhome with stunning view of the pond & golf course. Remodeled Kitchen with new Cabinets, Ceramic Floor & SS Appliances. Remodeled Bathrooms. Newer Windows, Flooring & Paint.

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cheviot Hills
709 Skye Lane
709 Skye Lane, Inverness, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3860 sqft
2 Master suites. one on 1st floor, Werd built home is spacious & comfortable. hardwood floors thru-out, new kitchen 2003 w/Cherry cabs, Dupont Zodiac engineered stone ctrs, stainless appliances, convection oven, & Travertine tile.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Fair Oaks
206 Timber Trail
206 Timber Trail, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1112 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 206 Timber Trail in Streamwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
212 Sumac Lane
212 Sumac Lane, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1308 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 212 Sumac Lane in Schaumburg. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
1278 Blackhawk Drive
1278 Blackhawk Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
This charming home allows a convenient location to both the commercial world with quick access to I-90 and the natural world with Trout Park and the Voyageur Landing Forest Preserve.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
40 North WATERFORD Drive
40 North Waterford Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1340 sqft
OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A COMPLETELY MOVE IN READY 2 BED 1.1 BATH 2 STORY TOWN HOUSE IN DUNBAR LAKES COMMUNITY. EAST SCHAUMBURG LOCATION. GREAT AMENITIES IN THE COMMUNITY LIKE CLUBHOUSE AND POOL.

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1834 LANCASHIRE Court
1834 Lancashire Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1834 LANCASHIRE Court in Schaumburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Hoffman Estates
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
30 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
4 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,075
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.

July 2020 Hoffman Estates Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hoffman Estates Rent Report. Hoffman Estates rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hoffman Estates rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Hoffman Estates Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hoffman Estates Rent Report. Hoffman Estates rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hoffman Estates rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hoffman Estates rents declined slightly over the past month

Hoffman Estates rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hoffman Estates stand at $1,090 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,282 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Hoffman Estates' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Hoffman Estates over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Hoffman Estates rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Hoffman Estates, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Hoffman Estates is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Hoffman Estates' median two-bedroom rent of $1,282 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Hoffman Estates fell moderately over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hoffman Estates than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Hoffman Estates.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Hoffman Estates 1 BedroomsHoffman Estates 2 BedroomsHoffman Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHoffman Estates 3 BedroomsHoffman Estates Apartments under $1,000Hoffman Estates Apartments under $1,100
    Hoffman Estates Apartments with BalconyHoffman Estates Apartments with GarageHoffman Estates Apartments with GymHoffman Estates Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHoffman Estates Apartments with Parking
    Hoffman Estates Apartments with PoolHoffman Estates Apartments with Washer-DryerHoffman Estates Dog Friendly ApartmentsHoffman Estates Pet Friendly PlacesHoffman Estates Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
    Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, IL
    North Aurora, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILLake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, IL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
    Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
    City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College