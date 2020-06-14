Apartment List
/
IL
/
hoffman estates
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:46 PM

113 Apartments for rent in Hoffman Estates, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hoffman Estates renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Barrington Lakes
106 Units Available
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
Studio
$1,045
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1097 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Barrington Lakes
1 Unit Available
2110 Hassell Rd
2110 Hassell Road, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1080 sqft
Beautiful recently renovated apartment with SS Appliances and Granite Counter-tops in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Hardwood flooring in Living/Dining with Electric Fireplace. Large corner unit close to laundry room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
244 East Berkley Lane
244 Berkley Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1401 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom ranch home! Hardwood flooring throughout living area and bedrooms, with tile flooring in kitchen. Master bedroom has two closets and direct access to full bath.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Highlands
1 Unit Available
620 NORTHVIEW Lane
620 Northview Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Check out the 3D Virtual Tour! Newly rehabbed(2017) 4 bed 2 bath Cape Cod in Hoffman Estates. Conveniently located close to Interstate 90. All windows replaced 2017, hardwood floor added in living and bonus room(2017).

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Steeple Hill Condominiums
1 Unit Available
615 Hill Drive
615 Hill Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
884 sqft
Fully renovated two bedroom, two full bathroom, first floor condo in the desirable Steeple Hill subdivision. Updated kitchen with all new countertops, stainless steel appliances, cabinets in 2020.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
220 West Berkley Lane
220 West Berkley Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1253 sqft
Nice and clean 3 bed rooms 1.1 bath lot of space for a growing family. hard wood floors fully appliance kitchen and much more good yard and award winning school. show and rent.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1854 Jamestown Circle
1854 Jamestown Circle, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Main level has a nice open floor plan with ceramic tiles 16x16 with design flooring for the living, kitchen and dinning room. Wood flooring upstairs everywhere except bathroom.

1 of 24

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
3920 Whispering Trails Drive
3920 Whispering Trails Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1588 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS! Barrington Schools. Upon entering the home w/Open Floor Plan, you see all Wood Floors & bright open area. The Kitchen w/all Granite Counters & Granite Island are complimented by the SS Appliances & beautiful Backsplash.
Results within 1 mile of Hoffman Estates

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sheffield Manor
1 Unit Available
505 Eagle Court
505 Eagle Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
934 sqft
Available Immediately! Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom end-unit offers attached garage, plenty of storage and own private entrance! Hard to find Spectacular location with Pond View, and perfect location near shopping, nature and highways.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Red Rock
1 Unit Available
2813 Odlum Drive
2813 Odlum Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Wonderful Rental Opportunity! Awesome 2-Story Townhome w/ Fabulous Location Next to Linden Park, Playground, Tennis Courts, Baseball Diamond & Walking Paths! Private Entrance & 2nd Floor Laundry w/ Washer & Dryer In-Unit! Master Suite w/ Vaulted

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
1278 Blackhawk Drive
1278 Blackhawk Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
This charming home allows a convenient location to both the commercial world with quick access to I-90 and the natural world with Trout Park and the Voyageur Landing Forest Preserve.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Cheviot Hills
1 Unit Available
709 Skye Lane
709 Skye Lane, Inverness, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
3860 sqft
2 Master suites. one on 1st floor, Werd built home is spacious & comfortable. hardwood floors thru-out, new kitchen 2003 w/Cherry cabs, Dupont Zodiac engineered stone ctrs, stainless appliances, convection oven, & Travertine tile.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Red Rock
1 Unit Available
367 Hunterdon Court
367 Hunterdon Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Available April 1st. No pets! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story townhouse in great location. Hardwood floors throughout. Very nice kitchen with corian countertops. Master suite with private bath. All baths are nicely updated.
Results within 5 miles of Hoffman Estates
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
31 Units Available
Willow Bend Apartments
2850 Southampton Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1550 sqft
Just minutes from interstates 90 and 290, these freshly renovated apartments offer redone kitchens and spacious living areas. Close to Woodfield Mall and Rolling Meadows High School. Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, playground and outdoor recreational spaces.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
11 Units Available
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
37 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,198
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Baldwin
8 Units Available
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1225 sqft
Located on Panorama Drive, this new development provides a peaceful, wooded setting, on-site swimming pool, renovated units complete with sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages and wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
$
8 Units Available
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
Studio
$915
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
895 sqft
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
6 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,155
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,224
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
238 Units Available
Element at Veridian
2200 Progress Parkway, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,499
683 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1191 sqft
Element at Veridian, not just an apartment home, it's a lifestyle home. Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, Element at Veridian provides sophistication to your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
17 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,429
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1333 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hoffman Estates, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hoffman Estates renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Hoffman Estates 1 BedroomsHoffman Estates 2 BedroomsHoffman Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHoffman Estates 3 BedroomsHoffman Estates Apartments under $1,000Hoffman Estates Apartments under $1,100
Hoffman Estates Apartments with BalconyHoffman Estates Apartments with GarageHoffman Estates Apartments with GymHoffman Estates Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHoffman Estates Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHoffman Estates Apartments with Parking
Hoffman Estates Apartments with PoolHoffman Estates Apartments with Washer-DryerHoffman Estates Dog Friendly ApartmentsHoffman Estates Pet Friendly PlacesHoffman Estates Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, IL
North Aurora, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILLake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College