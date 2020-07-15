Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:34 AM

11 Studio Apartments for rent in Hoffman Estates, IL

1 of 4

Last updated July 14 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
2875 Greenspoint Pkwy
2875 Greenpoint Parkway, Hoffman Estates, IL
Studio
$1,865
450 sqft
Our hotel is the place to go when you want to escape the hustle and bustle of urban Chicago and embrace the tranquility of the neighboring suburbs.
Results within 1 mile of Hoffman Estates
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
32 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
455 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
Results within 5 miles of Hoffman Estates
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
28 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,379
622 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
39 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,169
623 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:18 AM
5 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,075
528 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
228 Units Available
Element at Veridian
2200 Progress Parkway, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,499
683 sqft
Element at Veridian, not just an apartment home, it's a lifestyle home. Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, Element at Veridian provides sophistication to your lifestyle.
Results within 10 miles of Hoffman Estates
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
23 Units Available
Central Business District
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,333
608 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
43 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
Studio
$1,185
623 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
$
8 Units Available
The Township at St. Charles
201 North Tyler Road, St. Charles, IL
Studio
$1,045
700 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Township St.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
29 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
Studio
$1,125
576 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
20 West Apartments
20 West Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, IL
Studio
$1,750
616 sqft
COME HOME TO 20 WEST 20 West Luxury Apartments in Mt. Prospect, IL, is impeccably designed with you in mind. Find the perfect layout at our pet-friendly community - 20 West offers upscale junior, 1, and 2-bedroom floor plans.

July 2020 Hoffman Estates Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hoffman Estates Rent Report. Hoffman Estates rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hoffman Estates rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hoffman Estates rents declined slightly over the past month

Hoffman Estates rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hoffman Estates stand at $1,090 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,282 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Hoffman Estates' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Hoffman Estates over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Hoffman Estates rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Hoffman Estates, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Hoffman Estates is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Hoffman Estates' median two-bedroom rent of $1,282 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Hoffman Estates fell moderately over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hoffman Estates than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Hoffman Estates.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

