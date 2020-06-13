Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

110 Apartments for rent in Hoffman Estates, IL with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Barrington Lakes
105 Units Available
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
Studio
$1,045
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1097 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hearth Stone
1 Unit Available
4794 Amber Circle
4794 Amber Circle, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1600 sqft
Light and bright 2 Story townhome in desirable Heathstone is available for rent! Spacious Earl model with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths offers a private back yard and patio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Westbury
1 Unit Available
1260 West Sturbridge Drive
1260 West Sturbridge Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1900 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom split level home. The main level has been updated with a completely open concept. Great kitchen , quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven, five burner stove, and more.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
244 East Berkley Lane
244 Berkley Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1401 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom ranch home! Hardwood flooring throughout living area and bedrooms, with tile flooring in kitchen. Master bedroom has two closets and direct access to full bath.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
615 Mohave st
615 Mohave Street, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1750 sqft
Available 07/07/20 Bright and airy 3bed/2 bath Home with large yard. - Property Id: 297951 Bright and airy home with open floor plan and 4 skylights. New floors and completely repainted this year. Large years with detached 2 car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
620 NORTHVIEW Lane
620 Northview Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Check out the 3D Virtual Tour! Newly rehabbed(2017) 4 bed 2 bath Cape Cod in Hoffman Estates. Conveniently located close to Interstate 90. All windows replaced 2017, hardwood floor added in living and bonus room(2017).

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Steeple Hill Condominiums
1 Unit Available
615 Hill Drive
615 Hill Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
884 sqft
Fully renovated two bedroom, two full bathroom, first floor condo in the desirable Steeple Hill subdivision. Updated kitchen with all new countertops, stainless steel appliances, cabinets in 2020.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Castle Ford
1 Unit Available
1446 SAPPHIRE Drive
1446 West Sapphire Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1600 sqft
LOVELY 3 BR END UNIT WITH NICE BACKYARD FEATURES NEWER WINDOWS, ENGINEERED HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR, NEWER CARPETS ON THE SECOND FLOOR, 2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY. SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE & DOOR TO PRIVATE PATIO.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Prestwick Place
1 Unit Available
4835 Prestwick Place
4835 Prestwick Place, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1965 sqft
Exceptional bright southern & eastern exposed cheerful end unit model sited in the heart of Prestwick Place! Featuring an 2-story foyer & family/living room room w/soaring windows , L shape dining rm w/designer decor, updated kitchen w/corian

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Harpers Landing
1 Unit Available
1669 Cape Breton Court
1669 Cape Breton Court, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1587 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath home in award winning school districts! Newer SS appliances in the kitchen with ceiling fan. Newer furnace and A/C. Freshly cleaned carpet throughout the house.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1565 Cornell Place
1565 Cornell Place, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Bright & sunny Morning/midday exposure. Newer Fridge/Dishwasher. Newer Stove/wash/dryer. New kitchen with granite countertops ,private patio. New carpet, freshly painted thru out. 2 bdrm 1 ba, Master walk-in closet, detached 1 car garage, .

1 of 24

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
3920 Whispering Trails Drive
3920 Whispering Trails Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1588 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS! Barrington Schools. Upon entering the home w/Open Floor Plan, you see all Wood Floors & bright open area. The Kitchen w/all Granite Counters & Granite Island are complimented by the SS Appliances & beautiful Backsplash.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
21 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
46 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
248 Waverly Drive
248 Waverly Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1130 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home with 2 car attached garage. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large family room in lower level. Sliding doors leading to patio and fenced yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Estate Park
1 Unit Available
69 Gant Circle
69 Gant Circle, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Spectacular remodel top to bottom. Quality kitchen cabinetry w/ granite counters & ss appliances. Ceramic kitchen & bath. Cherry bath vanities & much more. 1st floor corner unit, backs up to field. Lots of light. Garage w/ addt parking.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1828 Quaker Hollow Lane
1828 Quaker Hollow Lane, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1400 sqft
Great place to call home! Spacious 2-story town home with excellent location & condition features an updated Kitchen with Maple cabs, ceramic floor & all appliances, bayed eating area, 2 large bedrooms, both w/private baths, open floor plan has

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1089 HOLLI Court
1089 Holli Court, Schaumburg, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2589 sqft
OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A GREAT CORNER NORTH FACING HOUSE IN SCHAUMBURG. UNIQUE CUSTOM BUILT HOME WITH A PERFECT FLOOR PLAN! 2 STORY FOYER/LIVING ROOM/FAMILY ROOM. CUSTOM CEILINGS. DUAL STAIRCASE. 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.1 BATHS. 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Estate Park
1 Unit Available
59 GANT Circle
59 Gant Circle, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH SECOND FLOOR UNIT, WITH ATTACHED GARAGE. ALL APPLIANCES, IN-UNIT WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO BALCONY WITH A PARK-LIKE VIEW. MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET. NEUTRAL COLORS. 320 CUBIC FOOT LOCKED STORAGE ROOM IN GARAGE.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Estate Park
1 Unit Available
8 GANT Circle
8 Gant Circle, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Beautifully updated second floor unit with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Enjoy the open layout in this super clean and nicely upgraded condo. Spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets and remodeled bathrooms with ceramic tile and newer vanities.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
93 Lambert Drive
93 Lambert Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2nd floor coach home in Lexington Village, ready for immediate occupancy! Freshly painted through out... Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar , tons of cabinets, plus huge pantry.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Fair Oaks
1 Unit Available
206 Timber Trail
206 Timber Trail, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1112 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 206 Timber Trail in Streamwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sheffield Manor
1 Unit Available
505 Eagle Court
505 Eagle Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
934 sqft
Available Immediately! Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom end-unit offers attached garage, plenty of storage and own private entrance! Hard to find Spectacular location with Pond View, and perfect location near shopping, nature and highways.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Red Rock
1 Unit Available
2813 Odlum Drive
2813 Odlum Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Wonderful Rental Opportunity! Awesome 2-Story Townhome w/ Fabulous Location Next to Linden Park, Playground, Tennis Courts, Baseball Diamond & Walking Paths! Private Entrance & 2nd Floor Laundry w/ Washer & Dryer In-Unit! Master Suite w/ Vaulted
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hoffman Estates, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hoffman Estates renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

