157 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hoffman Estates, IL

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Barrington Lakes
105 Units Available
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1097 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Barrington Lakes
1 Unit Available
2110 Hassell Rd
2110 Hassell Road, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1080 sqft
Beautiful recently renovated apartment with SS Appliances and Granite Counter-tops in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Hardwood flooring in Living/Dining with Electric Fireplace. Large corner unit close to laundry room.

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Steeple Hill Condominiums
1 Unit Available
615 Hill Drive
615 Hill Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
884 sqft
Fully renovated two bedroom, two full bathroom, first floor condo in the desirable Steeple Hill subdivision. Updated kitchen with all new countertops, stainless steel appliances, cabinets in 2020.

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Moon Lake Village
1 Unit Available
1375 Rebecca Drive
1375 Rebecca Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1013 sqft
AWARD WINNING SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 and 211. NICE GREETING LOBBY AND ELEVATORS! UNIT IS VERY SPACIOUS AND WELL LIT LIVING ROOM, GOOD SIZE MASTER BED ROOM WITH HUGE WALK-IN-CLOSET. COIN OPERATED LAUNDRY IS IN SAME FLOOR.

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1854 Jamestown Circle
1854 Jamestown Circle, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Main level has a nice open floor plan with ceramic tiles 16x16 with design flooring for the living, kitchen and dinning room. Wood flooring upstairs everywhere except bathroom.

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Prestwick Place
1 Unit Available
4835 Prestwick Place
4835 Prestwick Place, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1965 sqft
Exceptional bright southern & eastern exposed cheerful end unit model sited in the heart of Prestwick Place! Featuring an 2-story foyer & family/living room room w/soaring windows , L shape dining rm w/designer decor, updated kitchen w/corian

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1565 Cornell Place
1565 Cornell Place, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Bright & sunny Morning/midday exposure. Newer Fridge/Dishwasher. Newer Stove/wash/dryer. New kitchen with granite countertops ,private patio. New carpet, freshly painted thru out. 2 bdrm 1 ba, Master walk-in closet, detached 1 car garage, .

Last updated April 11 at 10:05am
Moon Lake Village
1 Unit Available
1475 Rebecca Drive
1475 Rebecca Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Spacious, bright and cozy 2 bedroom unit for rent. Updated kitchen cabinets with SS appliances. Recently renovated bathroom. Large walk in closet in the master bedroom. Large private storage locker located just down the hall.
Results within 1 mile of Hoffman Estates
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
22 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
46 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
725 Ripple Brook Ln
725 Ripple Brook Lane, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 07/01/20 725 Ripple Brook Ln - Property Id: 290537 Beautiful view from lakefront 2 story town-home w/loft on the east side of Elgin in Cobbler's Crossing. 5 min. walking distance to shopping and grocery (Jewel-Osco), CPA, SubWay ...

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Estate Park
1 Unit Available
69 Gant Circle
69 Gant Circle, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Spectacular remodel top to bottom. Quality kitchen cabinetry w/ granite counters & ss appliances. Ceramic kitchen & bath. Cherry bath vanities & much more. 1st floor corner unit, backs up to field. Lots of light. Garage w/ addt parking.

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Towne Place
1 Unit Available
2825 MEADOW Lane
2825 Meadow Lane, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
BRIGHT, SPACIOUS AND 2ND FLOOR CONDO HAS VAULTED CEILINGS AND AMAZING SUN LIGHT. COMPLETELY CLEANED. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND A SEPARATE DINING ROOM. GRANITE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HUGE PANTRY YOU WILL LOVE AND APPRECIATE.

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1828 Quaker Hollow Lane
1828 Quaker Hollow Lane, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1400 sqft
Great place to call home! Spacious 2-story town home with excellent location & condition features an updated Kitchen with Maple cabs, ceramic floor & all appliances, bayed eating area, 2 large bedrooms, both w/private baths, open floor plan has

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Estate Park
1 Unit Available
59 GANT Circle
59 Gant Circle, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH SECOND FLOOR UNIT, WITH ATTACHED GARAGE. ALL APPLIANCES, IN-UNIT WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO BALCONY WITH A PARK-LIKE VIEW. MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET. NEUTRAL COLORS. 320 CUBIC FOOT LOCKED STORAGE ROOM IN GARAGE.

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Estate Park
1 Unit Available
8 GANT Circle
8 Gant Circle, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Beautifully updated second floor unit with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Enjoy the open layout in this super clean and nicely upgraded condo. Spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets and remodeled bathrooms with ceramic tile and newer vanities.

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
93 Lambert Drive
93 Lambert Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2nd floor coach home in Lexington Village, ready for immediate occupancy! Freshly painted through out... Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar , tons of cabinets, plus huge pantry.

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Sheffield Manor
1 Unit Available
505 Eagle Court
505 Eagle Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
934 sqft
Available Immediately! Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom end-unit offers attached garage, plenty of storage and own private entrance! Hard to find Spectacular location with Pond View, and perfect location near shopping, nature and highways.

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Red Rock
1 Unit Available
2813 Odlum Drive
2813 Odlum Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Wonderful Rental Opportunity! Awesome 2-Story Townhome w/ Fabulous Location Next to Linden Park, Playground, Tennis Courts, Baseball Diamond & Walking Paths! Private Entrance & 2nd Floor Laundry w/ Washer & Dryer In-Unit! Master Suite w/ Vaulted

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
40 North WATERFORD Drive
40 North Waterford Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1340 sqft
OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A COMPLETELY MOVE IN READY 2 BED 1.1 BATH 2 STORY TOWN HOUSE IN DUNBAR LAKES COMMUNITY. EAST SCHAUMBURG LOCATION. GREAT AMENITIES IN THE COMMUNITY LIKE CLUBHOUSE AND POOL.

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Estate Park
1 Unit Available
18 North Victoria Lane
18 North Victoria Lane, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1100 sqft
Wonderful Townhouse is located in great Neighborhood. Completely updated Kitchen with Custom Cabinets, Granite counters, tiled backsplash & Stainless Steel Appliances. With views of wooded Area off the back, while sitting on your porch.

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1834 LANCASHIRE Court
1834 Lancashire Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1834 LANCASHIRE Court in Schaumburg. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Red Rock
1 Unit Available
367 Hunterdon Court
367 Hunterdon Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Available April 1st. No pets! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story townhouse in great location. Hardwood floors throughout. Very nice kitchen with corian countertops. Master suite with private bath. All baths are nicely updated.
Results within 5 miles of Hoffman Estates
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
30 Units Available
Willow Bend Apartments
2850 Southampton Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1134 sqft
Just minutes from interstates 90 and 290, these freshly renovated apartments offer redone kitchens and spacious living areas. Close to Woodfield Mall and Rolling Meadows High School. Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, playground and outdoor recreational spaces.

Hoffman Estates rents held steady over the past month

Hoffman Estates rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hoffman Estates stand at $1,093 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,286 for a two-bedroom. Hoffman Estates' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Hoffman Estates over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Hoffman Estates rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Hoffman Estates, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Hoffman Estates is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents marginally increase, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Hoffman Estates' median two-bedroom rent of $1,286 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in Hoffman Estates.
    • While rents in Hoffman Estates fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hoffman Estates than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Hoffman Estates.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

