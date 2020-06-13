Apartment List
/
IL
/
hoffman estates
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM

139 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hoffman Estates, IL

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Barrington Lakes
105 Units Available
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1338 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Westbury
1 Unit Available
1260 West Sturbridge Drive
1260 West Sturbridge Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1900 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom split level home. The main level has been updated with a completely open concept. Great kitchen , quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven, five burner stove, and more.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1265 Clover Lane
1265 Clover Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1772 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1265 Clover Lane in Hoffman Estates. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
244 East Berkley Lane
244 Berkley Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1401 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom ranch home! Hardwood flooring throughout living area and bedrooms, with tile flooring in kitchen. Master bedroom has two closets and direct access to full bath.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
615 Mohave st
615 Mohave Street, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1750 sqft
Available 07/07/20 Bright and airy 3bed/2 bath Home with large yard. - Property Id: 297951 Bright and airy home with open floor plan and 4 skylights. New floors and completely repainted this year. Large years with detached 2 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hearth Stone
1 Unit Available
1382 Diamond Drive
1382 Diamond Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1766 sqft
1382 Diamond Drive Available 06/26/20 Northern Hoffman Estates Two Story Townhome - Two story townhome in north Hoffman Estates.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Highlands
1 Unit Available
620 NORTHVIEW Lane
620 Northview Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
Check out the 3D Virtual Tour! Newly rehabbed(2017) 4 bed 2 bath Cape Cod in Hoffman Estates. Conveniently located close to Interstate 90. All windows replaced 2017, hardwood floor added in living and bonus room(2017).

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
115 Princeton
115 Princeton Street, Hoffman Estates, IL
LIVING IS EASY IN THIS FRESHLY REMODELED 1500 SQ. RANCH HOME IN HOFFMAN ESTATES. NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORS, FRESH PAINT ALONG WITH AN UPDATED BATH ARE JUST A FEW OF THE UPGRADES IN THIS HOME.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
220 West Berkley Lane
220 West Berkley Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1253 sqft
Nice and clean 3 bed rooms 1.1 bath lot of space for a growing family. hard wood floors fully appliance kitchen and much more good yard and award winning school. show and rent.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
500 WASHINGTON Boulevard
500 Washington Boulevard, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1097 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 WASHINGTON Boulevard in Hoffman Estates. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Castle Ford
1 Unit Available
1446 SAPPHIRE Drive
1446 West Sapphire Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1600 sqft
LOVELY 3 BR END UNIT WITH NICE BACKYARD FEATURES NEWER WINDOWS, ENGINEERED HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR, NEWER CARPETS ON THE SECOND FLOOR, 2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY. SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE & DOOR TO PRIVATE PATIO.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Hearth Stone
1 Unit Available
4794 Amber Circle
4794 Amber Circle, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1600 sqft
Light and bright 2 Story townhome in desirable Heathstone is available for rent! Spacious Earl model with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths offers a private back yard and patio.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Harpers Landing
1 Unit Available
1669 Cape Breton Court
1669 Cape Breton Court, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1587 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath home in award winning school districts! Newer SS appliances in the kitchen with ceiling fan. Newer furnace and A/C. Freshly cleaned carpet throughout the house.

1 of 24

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
3920 Whispering Trails Drive
3920 Whispering Trails Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1588 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS! Barrington Schools. Upon entering the home w/Open Floor Plan, you see all Wood Floors & bright open area. The Kitchen w/all Granite Counters & Granite Island are complimented by the SS Appliances & beautiful Backsplash.
Results within 1 mile of Hoffman Estates
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
46 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1241 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1089 HOLLI Court
1089 Holli Court, Schaumburg, IL
OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A GREAT CORNER NORTH FACING HOUSE IN SCHAUMBURG. UNIQUE CUSTOM BUILT HOME WITH A PERFECT FLOOR PLAN! 2 STORY FOYER/LIVING ROOM/FAMILY ROOM. CUSTOM CEILINGS. DUAL STAIRCASE. 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.1 BATHS. 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
112 Dartford
112 Dartford Lane, Schaumburg, IL
SIZZLING SCHAUMBURG JUMBO RAISED RANCH. TRULY MOVE-IN READY! THREE BEDROOMS UP WITH SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM & NEUTRAL KITCHEN. MASTER BEDROOM HAS SHARED BATH + GOOD CLOSET SPACE. HUGE FAMILY ROOM WITH BRICK WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Fair Oaks
1 Unit Available
206 Timber Trail
206 Timber Trail, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1112 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 206 Timber Trail in Streamwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1204 FREDERICK Court
1204 Frederick Court, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2421 sqft
GREAT NORTH AND EAST SIDE LOCATION NEAR RTE 59 AT SHOE FACTORY RD! LOFT PLUS 3 BEDROOMS AND AN OFFICE/GUESTROOM IN LOWER LEVEL WITH A 3RD FULL SHOWER BATHROOM INCLUDING A SAUNA! GREAT FLOOR PLAN WITH FINISHED BASEMENT! SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH PANTRY

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
1278 Blackhawk Drive
1278 Blackhawk Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
This charming home allows a convenient location to both the commercial world with quick access to I-90 and the natural world with Trout Park and the Voyageur Landing Forest Preserve.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Cheviot Hills
1 Unit Available
709 Skye Lane
709 Skye Lane, Inverness, IL
2 Master suites. one on 1st floor, Werd built home is spacious & comfortable. hardwood floors thru-out, new kitchen 2003 w/Cherry cabs, Dupont Zodiac engineered stone ctrs, stainless appliances, convection oven, & Travertine tile.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1136 Meagan Court
1136 Megan Ct, Elgin, IL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1136 Meagan Court in Elgin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Hoffman Estates
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

June 2020 Hoffman Estates Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hoffman Estates Rent Report. Hoffman Estates rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hoffman Estates rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Hoffman Estates Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hoffman Estates Rent Report. Hoffman Estates rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hoffman Estates rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hoffman Estates rents held steady over the past month

Hoffman Estates rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hoffman Estates stand at $1,093 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,286 for a two-bedroom. Hoffman Estates' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Hoffman Estates over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Hoffman Estates rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Hoffman Estates, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Hoffman Estates is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents marginally increase, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Hoffman Estates' median two-bedroom rent of $1,286 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in Hoffman Estates.
    • While rents in Hoffman Estates fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hoffman Estates than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Hoffman Estates.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Hoffman Estates 1 BedroomsHoffman Estates 2 BedroomsHoffman Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHoffman Estates 3 BedroomsHoffman Estates Apartments under $1,000Hoffman Estates Apartments under $1,100
    Hoffman Estates Apartments with BalconyHoffman Estates Apartments with GarageHoffman Estates Apartments with GymHoffman Estates Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHoffman Estates Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHoffman Estates Apartments with Parking
    Hoffman Estates Apartments with PoolHoffman Estates Apartments with Washer-DryerHoffman Estates Dog Friendly ApartmentsHoffman Estates Pet Friendly PlacesHoffman Estates Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
    Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, IL
    North Aurora, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILLake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, IL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
    Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
    City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College