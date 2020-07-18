1170 Valley Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool guest parking

Location, Location, Location is key! This beautiful newly rehabbed ground level spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has it all. It is within minutes of the major expressways/tollway, close to all your favorite restaurants, entertainment, Woodfield Mall, and more. It offers pool access, clubhouse, playground, heat included, storage, onsite laundry, assigned parking, and additional visitor parking throughout the complex. If that was not enough, checkout the amazing school district. There is nonrefundable move-in fee of $200.00 plus a deposit required for new tenants. NO evictions allowed. There is a $40.00 application fee for all persons over 18. Schedule your private tour today!!!!! Parking space assigned:4-121.