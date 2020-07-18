All apartments in Hoffman Estates
Hoffman Estates, IL
1170 Valley Lane
1170 Valley Lane

Hoffman Estates
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dog Friendly Apartments
3 Bedrooms
Location

1170 Valley Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
Steeple Hill Condominiums

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
Location, Location, Location is key! This beautiful newly rehabbed ground level spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has it all. It is within minutes of the major expressways/tollway, close to all your favorite restaurants, entertainment, Woodfield Mall, and more. It offers pool access, clubhouse, playground, heat included, storage, onsite laundry, assigned parking, and additional visitor parking throughout the complex. If that was not enough, checkout the amazing school district. There is nonrefundable move-in fee of $200.00 plus a deposit required for new tenants. NO evictions allowed. There is a $40.00 application fee for all persons over 18. Schedule your private tour today!!!!! Parking space assigned:4-121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1170 Valley Lane have any available units?
1170 Valley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hoffman Estates, IL.
How much is rent in Hoffman Estates, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hoffman Estates Rent Report.
What amenities does 1170 Valley Lane have?
Some of 1170 Valley Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1170 Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1170 Valley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1170 Valley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1170 Valley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoffman Estates.
Does 1170 Valley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1170 Valley Lane offers parking.
Does 1170 Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1170 Valley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1170 Valley Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1170 Valley Lane has a pool.
Does 1170 Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 1170 Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1170 Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1170 Valley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
