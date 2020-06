Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Evanston - 1 Bedroom Heat Included

Evanston - OMG, this is a great place and price!

Recently rehabbed with new shiny hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.

If you are ready to move this great abode is awaiting you for an immediate occupancy .

Large one bedroom and wonderful closet space are featured in this second floor apartment.

Very large living room boasts a newer wall air conditioner and plenty of room for lifes luxuries.



This kitchen is impressive with newer cabinets and stainless steel appliances including a modern dishwasher



heat is included in the rent. $400 non refundable move in fee Cats are welcome.



No Dogs Allowed



