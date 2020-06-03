Amenities

Large 1BR w/ heat included, modern kitchen/bath - Property Id: 236346



Location: 705 Dodge Ave , Evanston , IL



Rent: $1175

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats only

Laundry: Laundry on site

Parking: Street



Modern 1BR in Evanston! Large living room, eat-in modern kitchen with granite counters, modern bathroom, heat & water included in the rent. Up to 2 cats OK with a $50 one time fee per cat. NO DOGS. $300 move in fee. Equal Housing Opportunity



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236346

No Dogs Allowed



