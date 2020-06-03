All apartments in Evanston
Home
/
Evanston, IL
/
705 Dodge Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

705 Dodge Ave

705 Dodge Avenue · (312) 307-6616
Location

705 Dodge Avenue, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1175 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
Large 1BR w/ heat included, modern kitchen/bath - Property Id: 236346

Location: 705 Dodge Ave , Evanston , IL

Rent: $1175
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: Laundry on site
Parking: Street

Modern 1BR in Evanston! Large living room, eat-in modern kitchen with granite counters, modern bathroom, heat & water included in the rent. Up to 2 cats OK with a $50 one time fee per cat. NO DOGS. $300 move in fee. Equal Housing Opportunity

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236346
Property Id 236346

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5753771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Dodge Ave have any available units?
705 Dodge Ave has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Dodge Ave have?
Some of 705 Dodge Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Dodge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
705 Dodge Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Dodge Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Dodge Ave is pet friendly.
Does 705 Dodge Ave offer parking?
Yes, 705 Dodge Ave does offer parking.
Does 705 Dodge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Dodge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Dodge Ave have a pool?
No, 705 Dodge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 705 Dodge Ave have accessible units?
No, 705 Dodge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Dodge Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Dodge Ave has units with dishwashers.
