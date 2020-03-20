605 Sheridan rd h1

Amenities

Remodeled 1 bed in South Evanston - Property Id: 270729



This newly renovated unit is located on South Blvd and Sheridan rd in South Evanston. Close to the South Blvd. Purple Line stop, South Blvd Beach, Walgreens, Firehouse Grill and Hoosier Mama , This unit includes the following.



Amenities

* Open Layout

* Hardwood Floors

* Studio Lighting

* Stainless Steel Appliances

* Dishwasher

* Microwave

* Breakfast Bar

* Updated Bathroom

* Central Heat & Air

* Large Bedroom

* Laundry in building

* No pets

* $300 Move in fee



*Requirements*

* 650 credit score or better

* Make 3x the rent

* NO Evictions

* No Bankkruptcies

* NO EXCEPTIONS

**Application fees are non refundable**

***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding this unit. As availability is subject to change.***



Michael Robinson

847-331-6307

Landstar Realty Group

1611 Montrose ave

Chicago, Il 60613

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270729

No Pets Allowed



