605 Sheridan rd h1
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

605 Sheridan rd h1

605 Sheridan Road · (847) 331-6307
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

605 Sheridan Road, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit h1 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Remodeled 1 bed in South Evanston - Property Id: 270729

This newly renovated unit is located on South Blvd and Sheridan rd in South Evanston. Close to the South Blvd. Purple Line stop, South Blvd Beach, Walgreens, Firehouse Grill and Hoosier Mama , This unit includes the following.

Amenities
* Open Layout
* Hardwood Floors
* Studio Lighting
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Dishwasher
* Microwave
* Breakfast Bar
* Updated Bathroom
* Central Heat & Air
* Large Bedroom
* Laundry in building
* No pets
* $300 Move in fee

*Requirements*
* 650 credit score or better
* Make 3x the rent
* NO Evictions
* No Bankkruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**Application fees are non refundable**
***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding this unit. As availability is subject to change.***

Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose ave
Chicago, Il 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270729
Property Id 270729

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5872789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Sheridan rd h1 have any available units?
605 Sheridan rd h1 has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Sheridan rd h1 have?
Some of 605 Sheridan rd h1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Sheridan rd h1 currently offering any rent specials?
605 Sheridan rd h1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Sheridan rd h1 pet-friendly?
No, 605 Sheridan rd h1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evanston.
Does 605 Sheridan rd h1 offer parking?
No, 605 Sheridan rd h1 does not offer parking.
Does 605 Sheridan rd h1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Sheridan rd h1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Sheridan rd h1 have a pool?
No, 605 Sheridan rd h1 does not have a pool.
Does 605 Sheridan rd h1 have accessible units?
No, 605 Sheridan rd h1 does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Sheridan rd h1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Sheridan rd h1 has units with dishwashers.
