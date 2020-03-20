605 Sheridan rd h1

Amenities
Remodeled 1 bed in South Evanston - Property Id: 270729
This newly renovated unit is located on South Blvd and Sheridan rd in South Evanston. Close to the South Blvd. Purple Line stop, South Blvd Beach, Walgreens, Firehouse Grill and Hoosier Mama , This unit includes the following.
* Open Layout
* Hardwood Floors
* Studio Lighting
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Dishwasher
* Microwave
* Breakfast Bar
* Updated Bathroom
* Central Heat & Air
* Large Bedroom
* Laundry in building
* No pets
* $300 Move in fee
*Requirements*
* 650 credit score or better
* Make 3x the rent
* NO Evictions
* No Bankkruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**Application fees are non refundable**
***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding this unit. As availability is subject to change.***
Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose ave
Chicago, Il 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270729
(RLNE5872789)