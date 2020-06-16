339 Howard 3

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Howard El Studio - Property Id: 60676



Renovated Studio Steps from the Red and Purple Line! Granite & Stainless Kitchen! Hardwood Throughout! Perfect for Northwestern Students!



Recent Renovation! Studio Apartment with Full Modern Kitchen across the street from Howard Red/Purple Line Stop. Jewel, Marshall's, LA Fitness, Payless Shoes, Bars and Restaurants.



Rent includes top of the line amenities such as:



-Granite counter tops

-Dark wood cabinets

-Stainless steel appliances w/ dishwasher

-Hardwood floors throughout

-Spa Tiled Bathroom

-Security Cameras in Common Areas



Laundry Room in Building



Heat & Stove are electric, NO GAS BILL!



Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos/Videos may be of a similar unit.



Contact us today to schedule your private showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/60676

No Dogs Allowed



