339 Howard 3

Amenities
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Howard El Studio - Property Id: 60676
Renovated Studio Steps from the Red and Purple Line! Granite & Stainless Kitchen! Hardwood Throughout! Perfect for Northwestern Students!
Recent Renovation! Studio Apartment with Full Modern Kitchen across the street from Howard Red/Purple Line Stop. Jewel, Marshall's, LA Fitness, Payless Shoes, Bars and Restaurants.
Rent includes top of the line amenities such as:
-Granite counter tops
-Dark wood cabinets
-Stainless steel appliances w/ dishwasher
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Spa Tiled Bathroom
-Security Cameras in Common Areas
Laundry Room in Building
Heat & Stove are electric, NO GAS BILL!
Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos/Videos may be of a similar unit.
Contact us today to schedule your private showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/60676
Property Id 60676
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5554884)