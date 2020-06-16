All apartments in Evanston
Evanston, IL
339 Howard 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

339 Howard 3

339 West Howard Street · (773) 357-7733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

339 West Howard Street, Evanston, IL 60202
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Jul 1

$865

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 360 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
hot tub
internet access
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Howard El Studio - Property Id: 60676

Renovated Studio Steps from the Red and Purple Line! Granite & Stainless Kitchen! Hardwood Throughout! Perfect for Northwestern Students!

Recent Renovation! Studio Apartment with Full Modern Kitchen across the street from Howard Red/Purple Line Stop. Jewel, Marshall's, LA Fitness, Payless Shoes, Bars and Restaurants.

Rent includes top of the line amenities such as:

-Granite counter tops
-Dark wood cabinets
-Stainless steel appliances w/ dishwasher
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Spa Tiled Bathroom
-Security Cameras in Common Areas

Laundry Room in Building

Heat & Stove are electric, NO GAS BILL!

Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos/Videos may be of a similar unit.

Contact us today to schedule your private showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/60676
Property Id 60676

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5554884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

