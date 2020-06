Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

SPACIOUS EVANSTON 1 Bedroom vintage unit - Property Id: 261878



Located a few blocks from the lake! HUGE separate living and dining room, galley kitchen, huge foyer, plenty of closet space and hardwood floors throughout. Coin laundry located a few steps down from unit. If you're looking for a lot of space to schedule your showing today or request a video tour. PET FRIENDLY!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261878

Property Id 261878



(RLNE5836961)