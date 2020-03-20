All apartments in Evanston
Location

2135 Ridge Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
3bed/1bath unit located at 2135 Ridge Ave #1A in Evanston Available Now!! Pet Friendly!

Hardwood floors throughout
Separate living room.
All bedrooms are good size, with enough space for a Full size/queen size beds
Updated kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space, Stainless Steel Appliances including dishwasher!

Laundry on-site, 24/7 fitness center, Free Internet!

On-site 24/7 maintenance available for all emergencies and other needs.
Located about 10-12 minutes walking to Northwestern's campus and about 15-20 minutes from downtown Evanston.

Rent Includes HEAT, cooking gas and water. Tenant pays electric ONLY!
No Security Deposit.

24/7 Fitness Center and laundry on-site.

For More Information Visit Us Online At:
http://www.2121ridgeave.com

Or Call us at 773-272-3061 or 847-448-1402 and schedule a tour today!

**Equal Housing Opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2135 Ridge Avenue have any available units?
2135 Ridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Evanston, IL.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2135 Ridge Avenue have?
Some of 2135 Ridge Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2135 Ridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2135 Ridge Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 Ridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2135 Ridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evanston.
Does 2135 Ridge Avenue offer parking?
No, 2135 Ridge Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2135 Ridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2135 Ridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 Ridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 2135 Ridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2135 Ridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2135 Ridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 Ridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2135 Ridge Avenue has units with dishwashers.
