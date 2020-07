Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spacious 3bd/2bth all the PERKS of Condo Style Living in Evanston - Spacious is an understatement! This unit is 3bd/2bth with a large open living room, sun room that can be used a dining rm, den, office or a meditation rm the potential use is endless. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with great cabinet space, Other amenities include in-unit laundry, building surveillance 1 secured exterior parking space with remote controlled gate. .



