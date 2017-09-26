1637 CHURCH (EVANSTON)

Amenities

Come visit this luxurious 1600 square foot townhouse just a short walk from downtown Evanston, Metra and CTA Purple line. The unit features a modern kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and high-end finishes throughout including dark-stained hardwood floors. The top floor features the bedrooms each with an en-suite bathroom. The second floor enjoys an expansive living room dining room combo flowing into the beautiful kitchen. The half bath is on this floor as well. The main level has one garage parking spot, the washer/ dryer and an office that opens to the private patio. Best of all, the unit's temperature is controlled by an energy efficient geothermal system. Schedule your showing today! cbrd89994