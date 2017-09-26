All apartments in Evanston
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1637 Church Street · No Longer Available
Location

1637 Church Street, Evanston, IL 60201
West Side Evanston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
garage
Come visit this luxurious 1600 square foot townhouse just a short walk from downtown Evanston, Metra and CTA Purple line. The unit features a modern kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and high-end finishes throughout including dark-stained hardwood floors. The top floor features the bedrooms each with an en-suite bathroom. The second floor enjoys an expansive living room dining room combo flowing into the beautiful kitchen. The half bath is on this floor as well. The main level has one garage parking spot, the washer/ dryer and an office that opens to the private patio. Best of all, the unit's temperature is controlled by an energy efficient geothermal system. Schedule your showing today! cbrd89994

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 CHURCH (EVANSTON) have any available units?
1637 CHURCH (EVANSTON) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Evanston, IL.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1637 CHURCH (EVANSTON) have?
Some of 1637 CHURCH (EVANSTON)'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1637 CHURCH (EVANSTON) currently offering any rent specials?
1637 CHURCH (EVANSTON) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 CHURCH (EVANSTON) pet-friendly?
No, 1637 CHURCH (EVANSTON) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evanston.
Does 1637 CHURCH (EVANSTON) offer parking?
Yes, 1637 CHURCH (EVANSTON) does offer parking.
Does 1637 CHURCH (EVANSTON) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1637 CHURCH (EVANSTON) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 CHURCH (EVANSTON) have a pool?
No, 1637 CHURCH (EVANSTON) does not have a pool.
Does 1637 CHURCH (EVANSTON) have accessible units?
No, 1637 CHURCH (EVANSTON) does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 CHURCH (EVANSTON) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1637 CHURCH (EVANSTON) has units with dishwashers.
