1567 Ridge Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A cute and good size one bedroom condo very close to downtown Evanston. Walk to it all locations! A balcony for views! Heating and covered parking included too! Fun aqua cabinet kitchen, updated modern bath, large bedroom and loads of closet space! South facing balcony allow plenty of sun. 2 through the wall A/C units for your comfort. Sundeck to enjoy the summer months. Washer and dryer are in the building. Walk to all that the Fountain Square has to offer! Shopping, movies, and tons of restaurants! Purple line and Metra stops for transportation. Vacant unit, easy to show.