Evanston, IL
1567 Ridge Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:42 PM

1567 Ridge Avenue

1567 Ridge Avenue · (224) 392-6318
Location

1567 Ridge Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201
Downtown Evanston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
A cute and good size one bedroom condo very close to downtown Evanston. Walk to it all locations! A balcony for views! Heating and covered parking included too! Fun aqua cabinet kitchen, updated modern bath, large bedroom and loads of closet space! South facing balcony allow plenty of sun. 2 through the wall A/C units for your comfort. Sundeck to enjoy the summer months. Washer and dryer are in the building. Walk to all that the Fountain Square has to offer! Shopping, movies, and tons of restaurants! Purple line and Metra stops for transportation. Vacant unit, easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1567 Ridge Avenue have any available units?
1567 Ridge Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1567 Ridge Avenue have?
Some of 1567 Ridge Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1567 Ridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1567 Ridge Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1567 Ridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1567 Ridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evanston.
Does 1567 Ridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1567 Ridge Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1567 Ridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1567 Ridge Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1567 Ridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 1567 Ridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1567 Ridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1567 Ridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1567 Ridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1567 Ridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
