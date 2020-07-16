All apartments in Evanston
Evanston, IL
1516 Hinman Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:22 AM

1516 Hinman Avenue

1516 Hinman Avenue · (224) 616-2726
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1516 Hinman Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201
Downtown Evanston

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 707 · Avail. now

$1,599

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully furnished seventh floor end unit that is move in ready! Ideally situated in highly desirable area within walking distance to downtown Evanston, Whole Foods, Metra, CTA Purple Line, and the gorgeous lake front! Open concept living spaces include a living & dining area that are super sunny & flooded with natural light! Wall to wall windows with brick surround span across the living room providing views of downtown. Galley kitchen with all appliances, pass through window, granite counter tops, and plenty of upper + lower cabinetry for storage. Full bath, hallway linen closet & 1 bedroom that is complete with WIC + bedroom wall organizers! Perfect rental opportunity for a student! Everything you need is right around the corner including dining, shopping and entertainment! 1 exterior parking space, heat, water, electric, & garage ALL INCLUDED IN RENT. Coin laundry. Rental application, credit check, and 1 months rent required. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Hinman Avenue have any available units?
1516 Hinman Avenue has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 Hinman Avenue have?
Some of 1516 Hinman Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Hinman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Hinman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Hinman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1516 Hinman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evanston.
Does 1516 Hinman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1516 Hinman Avenue offers parking.
Does 1516 Hinman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 Hinman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Hinman Avenue have a pool?
No, 1516 Hinman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1516 Hinman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1516 Hinman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Hinman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 Hinman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
