1516 Hinman Avenue

Fully furnished seventh floor end unit that is move in ready! Ideally situated in highly desirable area within walking distance to downtown Evanston, Whole Foods, Metra, CTA Purple Line, and the gorgeous lake front! Open concept living spaces include a living & dining area that are super sunny & flooded with natural light! Wall to wall windows with brick surround span across the living room providing views of downtown. Galley kitchen with all appliances, pass through window, granite counter tops, and plenty of upper + lower cabinetry for storage. Full bath, hallway linen closet & 1 bedroom that is complete with WIC + bedroom wall organizers! Perfect rental opportunity for a student! Everything you need is right around the corner including dining, shopping and entertainment! 1 exterior parking space, heat, water, electric, & garage ALL INCLUDED IN RENT. Coin laundry. Rental application, credit check, and 1 months rent required. No pets allowed.