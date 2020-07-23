1500 Sherman Ave # 1114

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 bed and 1 bath unit in Evanston



"PLEASE COMPLETE THE SURVEY WITH MOVE DATE,INCOME, PET INFORMATIONand NUMBER OF TENANTS AND I WILL REPLY RIGHT AWAY.

Offering a flawless combination of luxurious exclusivity and incomparable hospitality, Albion Evanston delivers fifteen floors of ultra-modern Evanston apartments with stunning skyline views and an unparalleled lifestyle. Settled along the scenic shores of Lake Michigan, Albion Evanston provides the highest quality interiors, along with a collection of onsite amenities, and nearby conveniences. Albion Evanston is now accepting applications for move-ins and is excited to offer residents a distinguished and opulent living experience. ***Photos may be of a similar unit*** - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

