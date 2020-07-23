All apartments in Evanston
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1500 Sherman Ave # 1114

1500 Sherman Ave · (773) 644-0672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1500 Sherman Ave, Evanston, IL 60201
Lakeshore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit # 1114 · Avail. now

$1,930

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 bed and 1 bath unit in Evanston - Property Id: 313645

"PLEASE COMPLETE THE SURVEY WITH MOVE DATE,INCOME, PET INFORMATIONand NUMBER OF TENANTS AND I WILL REPLY RIGHT AWAY.
Offering a flawless combination of luxurious exclusivity and incomparable hospitality, Albion Evanston delivers fifteen floors of ultra-modern Evanston apartments with stunning skyline views and an unparalleled lifestyle. Settled along the scenic shores of Lake Michigan, Albion Evanston provides the highest quality interiors, along with a collection of onsite amenities, and nearby conveniences. Albion Evanston is now accepting applications for move-ins and is excited to offer residents a distinguished and opulent living experience. ***Photos may be of a similar unit*** - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1500-sherman-ave-evanston-il-unit-%23-1114/313645
Property Id 313645

(RLNE5950487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Sherman Ave # 1114 have any available units?
1500 Sherman Ave # 1114 has a unit available for $1,930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
Is 1500 Sherman Ave # 1114 currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Sherman Ave # 1114 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Sherman Ave # 1114 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Sherman Ave # 1114 is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Sherman Ave # 1114 offer parking?
No, 1500 Sherman Ave # 1114 does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Sherman Ave # 1114 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 Sherman Ave # 1114 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Sherman Ave # 1114 have a pool?
No, 1500 Sherman Ave # 1114 does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Sherman Ave # 1114 have accessible units?
No, 1500 Sherman Ave # 1114 does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Sherman Ave # 1114 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Sherman Ave # 1114 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Sherman Ave # 1114 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 Sherman Ave # 1114 does not have units with air conditioning.
