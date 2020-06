1025 Dempster St # 1309-W3

Amenities

Pet friendly One large bedroom - Property Id: 281153



Large Evanston 1 Bed off of Dempster

Must see this amazing large apartment in prime Evanston location. A short walk from parks, restaurants, and public transportation. The apartment features hardwood floors, original details, and plenty of space.



Feel free to reach out and ask for me!

773-947-4591

alondra@chicagoprg.com

Pioneer Realty Group!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281153

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5784810)