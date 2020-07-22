64 Studio Apartments for rent in Maywood, IL

Apartment List
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
East Village
1010 S 2nd Ave
1010 S 2nd Ave, Maywood, IL
Studio
$945
400 sqft
Pet-friendly classic units with hardwood floors, refrigerator and on-site laundry facilities. Some utilities included and parking available. Online portal for convenience. Close to schools and parks.
Results within 5 miles of Maywood
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
40 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,573
588 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,571
533 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 06:08 PM
$
22 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,680
505 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
49 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
563 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
19 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,518
566 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
1 Unit Available
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,020
400 sqft
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Austin
320 N Mason Ave
320 N Mason Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$825
641 sqft
Enjoy a cozy 12-unit community near Austin Park. Community has contemporary units with spacious floor plans and granite counters. Pet-friendly complex with easy access to public transportation.
Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
7 Units Available
Austin
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
524 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
212 S Oak Park Ave
212 South Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$950
400 sqft
Available 07/31/20 2 rm Studio @ Pleasant Oak w/ INTERNET + UTILITIES - Property Id: 265189 2 Room, 4th floor light and bright studio in the heart of Oak Park includes ALL UTILITIES and HI-SPEED WIRELESS INTERNET!! as well as new kitchen

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1121 S Marengo Ave. - 2, Unit 2
1121 Marengo Ave, Forest Park, IL
Studio
$1,200
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1121 S Marengo Ave. - 2, Unit 2 in Forest Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Maywood
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
Logan Square
3935 W Diversey
3935 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$892
377 sqft
Overlooking Kosciusko Park, 3935 W. Diversey is the best of both worlds-urban excitement when you want it, nature and serenity when you don't.STUDIO | 1 BEDROOMS
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
71 Units Available
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$960
537 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
29 Units Available
Harwood Heights
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$869
416 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
52 Units Available
Logan Square
Noca Blu
2340 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,575
479 sqft
As a new addition to the Logan Square neighborhood in Chicago, Noca Blu is one of the most luxurious apartment experiences in the area.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
West Garfield Park
4114 W Washington Blvd
4114 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$725
250 sqft
Newly updated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Cable included. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Close to Garfield Park, which includes the Garfield Park Conservatory. Easy access to I-290.
Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
37 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,548
696 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
8 Units Available
Logan Square
L Logan Square
2211 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,175
423 sqft
L - Logan Square Apartments is Logan Square's most unique luxury apartment building.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4208 N Milwaukee Ave 2R
4208 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,175
Unit 2R Available 08/01/20 Large Dog Friendly Studio - Property Id: 325476 Fresh New Rehab Large Studio with Skylights, in-unit Washer/Dryer, Eat-In Kitchen, and Central HVAC. Located in the Beautiful Portage Park Neighborhood.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Logan Square
3307 W Belden Ave 2M
3307 West Belden Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,150
RENOVATED STUDIO in Logan Square.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Logan Square
3265 W Wrightwood Ave 2V
3265 West Wrightwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$995
450 sqft
Logan Square studio near blue line w/ sep kitchen - Property Id: 291595 Check out this beautiful studio in the heart of Logan Square! Nestled in a courtyard building featuring an updated kitchen, hardwood floors, large living area, ceiling fan,

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Logan Square
2934 W Palmer St 110
2934 West Palmer Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,195
Studio in Logan Square- REVOVATED - Property Id: 324237 **ACTUAL UNIT PHOTOS** Beautiful Renovated Studio Steps to Blue Line! Don't miss the opportunity to grab this fantastic apartment.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Logan Square
3306 W Schubert Ave 2q
3306 West Schubert Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$995
400 sqft
Unit 2q Available 08/01/20 3306 W Schubert Studio Logan Square - Property Id: 291615 Charming studio apartments feature huge closets, large living spaces, vintage details, spacious eat-in kitchens and updated bathrooms.
City Guide for Maywood, IL

"I tell you the past is a bucket of ashes, so live not in your yesterdays, nor just for tomorrow, but in the here and now. Keep moving and forget the post mortems; and remember, no one can get the jump on the future." (-Carl Sandburg)

Modest Maywood, Illinois, is the historical home of not one but two national heroes--the poet Carl Sandburg and the aviator Charles Lindbergh. Today, the city is home to around 25,000 citizens and 16 beautiful century-old houses that are registered on the National Register of Historic Places. Furthering its important place in America's history, during World War II, Maywood was notable as the location of the 33rd Tank Company, known as the Illinois National Guard.

Having trouble with Craigslist Maywood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Maywood, IL

Studio apartments could offer the best of Maywood living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Maywood during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

