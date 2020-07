Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

IMMACULATE GUT REHABBED 4BD/2BA UNIT IN BRAINERD NEIGHBORHOOD. LOCATED CLOSE TO THE BEVERLY AREA THIS MASSIVE APARTMENT BOASTS A MASSIVE LIVING ROOM WITH A FAUX FIREPLACE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH CONNECTING FULL BATHROOM. 4 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND A SECOND FULL BATHROOM. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR AND STOVE WILL BE INSTALLED. THIS UNIT WILL NOT LAST LONG!!



Terms: One year lease