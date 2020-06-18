852 W Aldine Ave # 1

Amenities
Aldine Duplex Available 09/01/20 East Lakeview duplex down. Beautiful kitchen with 42" maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors. 10ft ceilings. 4 bed + den (or 5th bed), 2 bath. All bedrooms fit queen beds and have full closets. Newer windows. Central AC. Washer-dryer in unit. 3 blocks to redline and brownline trains. Close to restaurants, bars, retail, and walkable to Wrigley Field and Lake Michigan. Owner is licensed realtor in IL. Parking additional. 2 spaces available for $150/space. No Security deposit. $500 move in fee. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Owner is a licensed realtor in IL.
(RLNE4239932)