Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

852 W Aldine Ave # 1

852 W Aldine Ave · (312) 961-8589
Location

852 W Aldine Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit Aldine Duplex · Avail. Sep 1

$3,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Aldine Duplex Available 09/01/20 East Lakeview duplex down. Beautiful kitchen with 42" maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors. 10ft ceilings. 4 bed + den (or 5th bed), 2 bath. All bedrooms fit queen beds and have full closets. Newer windows. Central AC. Washer-dryer in unit. 3 blocks to redline and brownline trains. Close to restaurants, bars, retail, and walkable to Wrigley Field and Lake Michigan. Owner is licensed realtor in IL. Parking additional. 2 spaces available for $150/space. No Security deposit. $500 move in fee. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Owner is a licensed realtor in IL.

(RLNE4239932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 852 W Aldine Ave # 1 have any available units?
852 W Aldine Ave # 1 has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 852 W Aldine Ave # 1 have?
Some of 852 W Aldine Ave # 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 852 W Aldine Ave # 1 currently offering any rent specials?
852 W Aldine Ave # 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 852 W Aldine Ave # 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 852 W Aldine Ave # 1 is pet friendly.
Does 852 W Aldine Ave # 1 offer parking?
Yes, 852 W Aldine Ave # 1 offers parking.
Does 852 W Aldine Ave # 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 852 W Aldine Ave # 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 852 W Aldine Ave # 1 have a pool?
No, 852 W Aldine Ave # 1 does not have a pool.
Does 852 W Aldine Ave # 1 have accessible units?
No, 852 W Aldine Ave # 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 852 W Aldine Ave # 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 852 W Aldine Ave # 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
