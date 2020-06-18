815 W CORNELIA AVE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly courtyard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Cozy Studio Apartment in Prime Lakeview Location - Don't Miss Out! Beautiful East Lakeview courtyard building. Studio apartment features hardwood floors, great light, good closet space, modern bathroom. Laundry available on-site. Pet friendly! Easy access to public transportation. Close to Jewel, Whole Foods, Treasure Island Foods, the Lake, Wrigley Field, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more!! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.