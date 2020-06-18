All apartments in Chicago
815 W CORNELIA AVE
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

815 W CORNELIA AVE

815 West Cornelia Avenue · (708) 469-9160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

815 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Cozy Studio Apartment in Prime Lakeview Location - Don't Miss Out! Beautiful East Lakeview courtyard building. Studio apartment features hardwood floors, great light, good closet space, modern bathroom. Laundry available on-site. Pet friendly! Easy access to public transportation. Close to Jewel, Whole Foods, Treasure Island Foods, the Lake, Wrigley Field, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more!! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 W CORNELIA AVE have any available units?
815 W CORNELIA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 815 W CORNELIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
815 W CORNELIA AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 W CORNELIA AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 W CORNELIA AVE is pet friendly.
Does 815 W CORNELIA AVE offer parking?
No, 815 W CORNELIA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 815 W CORNELIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 W CORNELIA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 W CORNELIA AVE have a pool?
No, 815 W CORNELIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 815 W CORNELIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 815 W CORNELIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 815 W CORNELIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 W CORNELIA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 W CORNELIA AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 W CORNELIA AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
