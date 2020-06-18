748 South Western Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious newer construction duplex down condo in Tri-Taylor/Medical District. 2 blocks from the Blue Line & downtown buses.One block west of the Medical District. Super-sized unit with private master suite and balcony, master bath with Jacuzzi, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops that opens into a large living/dining space with a gas fireplace and Juliet balcony. Lower level boasts a large den/office/bedroom with high ceilings and natural light, half-bath, washer/dryer. Hardwood floors throughout, tons of closets, & a heated garage parking spot included. Prospects need good credit and income sufficient to afford the rental, no exceptions. Small pets with owner's approval and additional fee. One year or longer lease term.