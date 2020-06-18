All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

748 South Western Avenue

748 South Western Avenue · (312) 286-7640
Location

748 South Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious newer construction duplex down condo in Tri-Taylor/Medical District. 2 blocks from the Blue Line & downtown buses.One block west of the Medical District. Super-sized unit with private master suite and balcony, master bath with Jacuzzi, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops that opens into a large living/dining space with a gas fireplace and Juliet balcony. Lower level boasts a large den/office/bedroom with high ceilings and natural light, half-bath, washer/dryer. Hardwood floors throughout, tons of closets, & a heated garage parking spot included. Prospects need good credit and income sufficient to afford the rental, no exceptions. Small pets with owner's approval and additional fee. One year or longer lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 South Western Avenue have any available units?
748 South Western Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 748 South Western Avenue have?
Some of 748 South Western Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 748 South Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
748 South Western Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 South Western Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 748 South Western Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 748 South Western Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 748 South Western Avenue does offer parking.
Does 748 South Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 748 South Western Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 South Western Avenue have a pool?
No, 748 South Western Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 748 South Western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 748 South Western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 748 South Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 748 South Western Avenue has units with dishwashers.
