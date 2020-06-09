All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

719 W Barry Ave 725-2A

719 W Barry Ave · (319) 400-5207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

719 W Barry Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 725-2A · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Huge Studio - Lakeview East - Private Deck - Property Id: 278603

HUGE 2.5 Rm Studio in East Lakeview
This is a beautiful and HUGE studio apartment in East Lakeview. It is well worth taking a look because it won't be on the market long. This studio is 2.5 rooms, with separate kitchen from living room and a cut out perfectly sized for your bed. The building is pet friendly and has laundry on site. Each of the apartments has a deck out back, perfect for enjoying Chicago summers.
-Pioneer Realty Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278603
Property Id 278603

(RLNE5774359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A have any available units?
719 W Barry Ave 725-2A has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A have?
Some of 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A currently offering any rent specials?
719 W Barry Ave 725-2A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A is pet friendly.
Does 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A offer parking?
No, 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A does not offer parking.
Does 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A have a pool?
No, 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A does not have a pool.
Does 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A have accessible units?
No, 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A does not have accessible units.
Does 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 W Barry Ave 725-2A does not have units with dishwashers.

