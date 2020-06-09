719 W Barry Ave 725-2A.

Amenities

Huge Studio - Lakeview East - Private Deck - Property Id: 278603



HUGE 2.5 Rm Studio in East Lakeview

This is a beautiful and HUGE studio apartment in East Lakeview. It is well worth taking a look because it won't be on the market long. This studio is 2.5 rooms, with separate kitchen from living room and a cut out perfectly sized for your bed. The building is pet friendly and has laundry on site. Each of the apartments has a deck out back, perfect for enjoying Chicago summers.

