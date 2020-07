Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub oven range recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed elevator on-site laundry bike storage cc payments internet access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

At 536 West Addison, you can live between the beautiful lakefront and all that’s happening in Lakeview. Aside from the prime location, 536 Addison offers spacious floor plans with large closets and expansive living rooms. You’ll have access to 24-hour maintenance, as well as reserved resident parking, so you can insure that your car is safe and covered from the elements. Both hardwood and carpeted floor options are available, along with other in-apartment features you will enjoy.