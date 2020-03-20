All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

5062 N Wolcott Ave

5062 North Wolcott Avenue · (312) 933-7055
Location

5062 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1295 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bedroom in Ravenswood - Property Id: 275066

Welcome to Wolcott Avenue!

Type: 1 Bedroom

Please note: There is a liability insurance required $14 that is charged monthly and there is utility fee that covers heat, trash, sewage and water and this fee won't exceed the amounts below:
STD - $55
1 bedroom - $65
2 bedroom - $85
3 bedroom - $105

No Security deposit,
Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,
3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600
Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)

Requirements: Credit 600+
Income: 3x of the rent - no prior evictions (collections)

If you're interested in viewing please contact me at
312-933-7055
Alex Ilic
LX Realty - M. Broker
Chicago, IL
Equal housing opportunity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275066
Property Id 275066

(RLNE5832973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5062 N Wolcott Ave have any available units?
5062 N Wolcott Ave has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 5062 N Wolcott Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5062 N Wolcott Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5062 N Wolcott Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5062 N Wolcott Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5062 N Wolcott Ave offer parking?
No, 5062 N Wolcott Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5062 N Wolcott Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5062 N Wolcott Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5062 N Wolcott Ave have a pool?
No, 5062 N Wolcott Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5062 N Wolcott Ave have accessible units?
No, 5062 N Wolcott Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5062 N Wolcott Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5062 N Wolcott Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5062 N Wolcott Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5062 N Wolcott Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
