in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace some paid utils

dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated

Vintage Hyde Park 3bd/1ba Apartment - Property Id: 274849



Lovely 3bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Hyde Park/ Kenwood.

$1600/month $350 non refundable

move in fee Required

Large, updated eat in kitchen. Nice hardwood floors. Large bedrooms. Spacious living room with decorative fire place with oak mantle and wood moldings. Good closet space. Walk to commuter trains



Requirements & Qualifications

575 minimum credit score

GROSS (before taxes) monthly income must BE THREE times the monthly rent



To Schedule a Private Tour

Contact your favorite REALTOR

Vegus Capelli with Dreamspots Leasing

773 593 3562 for Faster Response please text me



Properties are leased on a

first-come first-serve basis

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274849

No Pets Allowed



