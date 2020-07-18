All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 456 W Armitage Ave 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
456 W Armitage Ave 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

456 W Armitage Ave 2

456 West Armitage Avenue · (312) 965-7391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

456 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Apartment in Lincoln Park! - Property Id: 316031

Incredible Lincoln Park Location! Roomy 3-bed/2-bath condo features hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite worktops, in-unit laundry, decorative fireplace, and jetted tub. Situated on a quiet, tree-lined corner, Lincoln and Oz Parks are just a short stroll away, with plenty of shops and restaurants down the block. Don't pass this one up! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/456-w-armitage-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/316031
Property Id 316031

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5939548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 W Armitage Ave 2 have any available units?
456 W Armitage Ave 2 has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 456 W Armitage Ave 2 have?
Some of 456 W Armitage Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 W Armitage Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
456 W Armitage Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 W Armitage Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 456 W Armitage Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 456 W Armitage Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 456 W Armitage Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 456 W Armitage Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 456 W Armitage Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 W Armitage Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 456 W Armitage Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 456 W Armitage Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 456 W Armitage Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 456 W Armitage Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 456 W Armitage Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 456 W Armitage Ave 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5439 S.woodlawn Ave
5439 South Woodlawn Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
1916 Winona Apt.
1916 W Winona St
Chicago, IL 60640
4535 North Leavitt St. Apt.
4535 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue
5350-5358 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Cornell Terrace
5430 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2335-45 North Geneva
2339 N Geneva Ter
Chicago, IL 60614
3525 N. Wilton Apt.
3525 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
6701 N Glenwood
6701 North Glenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity