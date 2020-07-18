456 W Armitage Ave 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Apartment in Lincoln Park! - Property Id: 316031



Incredible Lincoln Park Location! Roomy 3-bed/2-bath condo features hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite worktops, in-unit laundry, decorative fireplace, and jetted tub. Situated on a quiet, tree-lined corner, Lincoln and Oz Parks are just a short stroll away, with plenty of shops and restaurants down the block. Don't pass this one up! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/456-w-armitage-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/316031

No Dogs Allowed



