All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4336 N Campbell Ave Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4336 N Campbell Ave Unit 3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4336 N Campbell Ave Unit 3

4336 North Campbell Avenue · (708) 256-4011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4336 North Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Great 1 Bedroom in North Center! HEAT INCLUDED! - Property Id: 313524

Great apartments in North Center! this vintage building offers one- and two-bedroom units with elegant vintage features and modern updates throughout. Enjoy hardwood floors, ceiling fans, queen sized bedrooms, updated kitchens and baths, and laundry is conveniently located onsite. Pet friendly building, dogs and cats!

An amazing mix of local shops and restaurants are within walking distance along Western and Lincoln Avenues. Sports fields and parks are also close by, including 55-acre Horner Park. The Western Brown Line station provides rapid service to the Loop. Contact us for more information and to learn of upcoming availability.

Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4336-n-campbell-ave-chicago-il-unit-unit-3/313524
Property Id 313524

(RLNE5940142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4336 N Campbell Ave Unit 3 have any available units?
4336 N Campbell Ave Unit 3 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4336 N Campbell Ave Unit 3 have?
Some of 4336 N Campbell Ave Unit 3's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4336 N Campbell Ave Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4336 N Campbell Ave Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4336 N Campbell Ave Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4336 N Campbell Ave Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 4336 N Campbell Ave Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 4336 N Campbell Ave Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 4336 N Campbell Ave Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4336 N Campbell Ave Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4336 N Campbell Ave Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 4336 N Campbell Ave Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4336 N Campbell Ave Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 4336 N Campbell Ave Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4336 N Campbell Ave Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4336 N Campbell Ave Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4336 N Campbell Ave Unit 3?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5401-5409 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5401 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
3817-23 N Lawndale
3817 North Lawndale Avenue
Chicago, IL 60618
5535 S Kimbark
5535 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
55 W Chestnut
55 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
7109-15 S Ridgeland
7109 S Ridgeland Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
5556 W Jackson
5556 West Jackson Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60644
7354 South Dorchester
7354 S Dorchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
7801-13 S Essex
7801 S Essex Ave
Chicago, IL 60649

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity