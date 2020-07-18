4336 N Campbell Ave Unit 3

Amenities

Unit Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Great 1 Bedroom in North Center! HEAT INCLUDED! - Property Id: 313524



Great apartments in North Center! this vintage building offers one- and two-bedroom units with elegant vintage features and modern updates throughout. Enjoy hardwood floors, ceiling fans, queen sized bedrooms, updated kitchens and baths, and laundry is conveniently located onsite. Pet friendly building, dogs and cats!



An amazing mix of local shops and restaurants are within walking distance along Western and Lincoln Avenues. Sports fields and parks are also close by, including 55-acre Horner Park. The Western Brown Line station provides rapid service to the Loop. Contact us for more information and to learn of upcoming availability.



Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply.

