Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

3705 W Byron St 2

3705 West Byron Street · No Longer Available
Location

3705 West Byron Street, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
extra storage
internet access
range
oven
$1400 / BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS 2 BED IN OLD IRVING! - Property Id: 305745

PLEASE CONTACT A LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING!

The units are vintage with a touch of modern renovation. The landlord offers garage parking for rent for $100 a month but street parking is also a good option considering it doesn't require permit and is very easy to find a spot. Heat is Included in the monthly rent, tenants will be responsible for electricity, cooking gas and cable internet. Pets are not allowed, Laundry is in the building and has an extra storage space for each unit that is free of charge. The rent is $1400 and the landlord will want a security deposit.

Ryne Nusret
Leasing Agent
Landstar Realty

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305745
Property Id 305745

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5876824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

