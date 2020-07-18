3705 W Byron St 2

Amenities

$1400 / BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS 2 BED IN OLD IRVING! - Property Id: 305745



The units are vintage with a touch of modern renovation. The landlord offers garage parking for rent for $100 a month but street parking is also a good option considering it doesn't require permit and is very easy to find a spot. Heat is Included in the monthly rent, tenants will be responsible for electricity, cooking gas and cable internet. Pets are not allowed, Laundry is in the building and has an extra storage space for each unit that is free of charge. The rent is $1400 and the landlord will want a security deposit.



Ryne Nusret

