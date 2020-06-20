All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:51 AM

3421 South WALLACE Street

3421 South Wallace Street · No Longer Available
Location

3421 South Wallace Street, Chicago, IL 60616
Bridgeport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Wow this unit includes heat, parking and storage, along with a private patio! Check out the Master Suite with the large shower. Granite kitchen floor and countertops with high end GE Profile appliances. In-unit washer and dryer, plenty of storage and parking included. Check out the nice enclosed patio and grill! Some very small pets considered. $40 Background and Credit Check required to submit application. Approved lease requires $1000 non-refundable move-in fee. No security deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 South WALLACE Street have any available units?
3421 South WALLACE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3421 South WALLACE Street have?
Some of 3421 South WALLACE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3421 South WALLACE Street currently offering any rent specials?
3421 South WALLACE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 South WALLACE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3421 South WALLACE Street is pet friendly.
Does 3421 South WALLACE Street offer parking?
Yes, 3421 South WALLACE Street does offer parking.
Does 3421 South WALLACE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3421 South WALLACE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 South WALLACE Street have a pool?
No, 3421 South WALLACE Street does not have a pool.
Does 3421 South WALLACE Street have accessible units?
No, 3421 South WALLACE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 South WALLACE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3421 South WALLACE Street has units with dishwashers.
