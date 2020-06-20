3421 South WALLACE Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Wow this unit includes heat, parking and storage, along with a private patio! Check out the Master Suite with the large shower. Granite kitchen floor and countertops with high end GE Profile appliances. In-unit washer and dryer, plenty of storage and parking included. Check out the nice enclosed patio and grill! Some very small pets considered. $40 Background and Credit Check required to submit application. Approved lease requires $1000 non-refundable move-in fee. No security deposit required.