3260 North Lake Shore Dr.
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:18 PM

3260 North Lake Shore Dr.

3260 North Lake Shore Drive · (312) 772-2096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3260 North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
package receiving
Located in the heart of Lakeview, this vintage high-rise provides residents with an array of modern conveniences with outstanding location. Spacious apartment homes with updated kitchens, hardwood floors, stunning arches, and decorative fireplaces offer sweeping city and lake views. 24-hour emergency maintenance and package receiving room keeps life organized and serviced. Overlooking the lake, you ll have easy access to Lake Shore Drive, the lake, and lakefront trail, in addition to various parks. Zip into downtown Chicago with easy CTA bus routes. A short walk away, you ll find ample dining and shopping options. Everyday conveniences like grocery store, Walgreens, and coffee are steps outside your door. Four-legged companions are welcome, although breed and weight restrictions apply. Parking is available on-site at an additional fee.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3260 North Lake Shore Dr. have any available units?
3260 North Lake Shore Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3260 North Lake Shore Dr. have?
Some of 3260 North Lake Shore Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3260 North Lake Shore Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3260 North Lake Shore Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3260 North Lake Shore Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3260 North Lake Shore Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3260 North Lake Shore Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3260 North Lake Shore Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3260 North Lake Shore Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3260 North Lake Shore Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3260 North Lake Shore Dr. have a pool?
No, 3260 North Lake Shore Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3260 North Lake Shore Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3260 North Lake Shore Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3260 North Lake Shore Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3260 North Lake Shore Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
