3260 North Lake Shore Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance package receiving

Located in the heart of Lakeview, this vintage high-rise provides residents with an array of modern conveniences with outstanding location. Spacious apartment homes with updated kitchens, hardwood floors, stunning arches, and decorative fireplaces offer sweeping city and lake views. 24-hour emergency maintenance and package receiving room keeps life organized and serviced. Overlooking the lake, you ll have easy access to Lake Shore Drive, the lake, and lakefront trail, in addition to various parks. Zip into downtown Chicago with easy CTA bus routes. A short walk away, you ll find ample dining and shopping options. Everyday conveniences like grocery store, Walgreens, and coffee are steps outside your door. Four-legged companions are welcome, although breed and weight restrictions apply. Parking is available on-site at an additional fee.



Terms: One year lease