3100 North Sheridan Road

A rare opportunity to lease at The Barry, one of East Lakeview's most prestigious pre-war high-rises. Full-time doorstaff, daily maintenance staff, engineer and off-site manager. This condominium has been lovingly renovated while leaving original crown and vintage details in place. Owners will consider some neutral painting upon request. It has a large custom kitchen with Viking appliances, an eat-in area and additional beverage and wine refrigerators. All bathrooms have been renovated or refreshed, new bedroom carpeting, central air-conditioning added, wired for sound throughout and in-unit washer dryer. You will share an elevator lobby with one neighbor, enter a central large foyer separating the living room from a huge dining room, private bedroom hallway and kitchen. Three very large bedrooms, two sharing a bathroom and one with a private bath. An office located off the kitchen includes a laundry closet with new washer/dryer and powder room. The apartment has many spacious closets as well. Completing the package at The Barry is a recently renovated exercise room and playground. And my personal favorite is the building courtyard with tables, chairs and grills available for your use. Easy city living with express busses at your front door, quick access to Lake Shore Drive, several rental parking options near by and grocery store, restaurants, shops, lake access within two blocks. Located in the Nettelhorst School district. This is a non-smoking apartment and pets will be considered at owner's discretion. Leased parking options available close by. Please note some photos have been virtually painted and owner will consider painting upon request.