All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3100 North Sheridan Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3100 North Sheridan Road
Last updated February 6 2020 at 2:18 PM

3100 North Sheridan Road

3100 North Sheridan Road · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3100 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6B · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
A rare opportunity to lease at The Barry, one of East Lakeview's most prestigious pre-war high-rises. Full-time doorstaff, daily maintenance staff, engineer and off-site manager. This condominium has been lovingly renovated while leaving original crown and vintage details in place. Owners will consider some neutral painting upon request. It has a large custom kitchen with Viking appliances, an eat-in area and additional beverage and wine refrigerators. All bathrooms have been renovated or refreshed, new bedroom carpeting, central air-conditioning added, wired for sound throughout and in-unit washer dryer. You will share an elevator lobby with one neighbor, enter a central large foyer separating the living room from a huge dining room, private bedroom hallway and kitchen. Three very large bedrooms, two sharing a bathroom and one with a private bath. An office located off the kitchen includes a laundry closet with new washer/dryer and powder room. The apartment has many spacious closets as well. Completing the package at The Barry is a recently renovated exercise room and playground. And my personal favorite is the building courtyard with tables, chairs and grills available for your use. Easy city living with express busses at your front door, quick access to Lake Shore Drive, several rental parking options near by and grocery store, restaurants, shops, lake access within two blocks. Located in the Nettelhorst School district. This is a non-smoking apartment and pets will be considered at owner's discretion. Leased parking options available close by. Please note some photos have been virtually painted and owner will consider painting upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 North Sheridan Road have any available units?
3100 North Sheridan Road has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 North Sheridan Road have?
Some of 3100 North Sheridan Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 North Sheridan Road currently offering any rent specials?
3100 North Sheridan Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 North Sheridan Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 North Sheridan Road is pet friendly.
Does 3100 North Sheridan Road offer parking?
Yes, 3100 North Sheridan Road does offer parking.
Does 3100 North Sheridan Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 North Sheridan Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 North Sheridan Road have a pool?
No, 3100 North Sheridan Road does not have a pool.
Does 3100 North Sheridan Road have accessible units?
No, 3100 North Sheridan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 North Sheridan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 North Sheridan Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3100 North Sheridan Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1440 E. 52nd Street
1440-1450 E 52nd St
Chicago, IL 60615
The Pepperland
1509 E 57th St
Chicago, IL 60637
7131-45 S Yates Blvd
7131 S Yates Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
Kenmore Apartments
6119 N Kenmore Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
1108 E 82nd
1108 E 82nd St
Chicago, IL 60619
The Tides at Lakeshore East
360 E South Water St
Chicago, IL 60601
2535-39 N Southport
2535 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
530 W Diversey
530 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity