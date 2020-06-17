All apartments in Chicago
2938 North Hamlin Avenue - 2
2938 North Hamlin Avenue - 2

2938 North Hamlin Avenue · (312) 282-3336
Location

2938 North Hamlin Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Central heat and air and in-unit washer/dryer! Fantastic, sunny Logan Square 3 br, 1 bath features total gut rehab with gorgeous kitchen, including quartz counters and designer cabinets! Hardwood floors throughout and completely remodeled bath. Available immediately. Fantastic location with 85 Walk Score Numerous dining and entertainment options nearby and Intelligentsia Coffee. Less than half a mile to Aldi and Tony's Finer Foods. (3) blocks to Kosciusko Park. Only half a mile to the Belmont Blue line CTA train and (2) blocks to the Diversey bus. Cat or small dog (under 50 lbs, over two years old, breed restrictions, etc.) considered with extra fee. Possible off-street parking may be available.
Fantastic Logan Square gut rehab with gorgeous kitchen, quartz counters and designer cabinets, central heat and air, and in unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout and completely remodeled bath. Fantastic location with 85 Walk Score! Numerous dining and entertainment options nearby. Less than half a mile to Aldi and Tony's Finer Foods. (3) blocks to Kosciusko Park. Only half a mile to the Belmont Blue line CTA train and (2) blocks to the Diversey bus. Cat or small dog (restrictions apply) considered with additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2938 North Hamlin Avenue - 2 have any available units?
2938 North Hamlin Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2938 North Hamlin Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 2938 North Hamlin Avenue - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2938 North Hamlin Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2938 North Hamlin Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2938 North Hamlin Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2938 North Hamlin Avenue - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2938 North Hamlin Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2938 North Hamlin Avenue - 2 offers parking.
Does 2938 North Hamlin Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2938 North Hamlin Avenue - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2938 North Hamlin Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 2938 North Hamlin Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2938 North Hamlin Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2938 North Hamlin Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2938 North Hamlin Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2938 North Hamlin Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
