2938 North Hamlin Avenue - 2

Central heat and air and in-unit washer/dryer! Fantastic, sunny Logan Square 3 br, 1 bath features total gut rehab with gorgeous kitchen, including quartz counters and designer cabinets! Hardwood floors throughout and completely remodeled bath. Available immediately. Fantastic location with 85 Walk Score Numerous dining and entertainment options nearby and Intelligentsia Coffee. Less than half a mile to Aldi and Tony's Finer Foods. (3) blocks to Kosciusko Park. Only half a mile to the Belmont Blue line CTA train and (2) blocks to the Diversey bus. Cat or small dog (under 50 lbs, over two years old, breed restrictions, etc.) considered with extra fee. Possible off-street parking may be available.

