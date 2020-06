Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Bright and sunny one bedroom/one bath apartment located in the Budlong Woods area. Heat, cooking gas and water are included in your monthly rent. You will also find a storage locker and a coin-operated laundry facility in the basement. Maintenance is located on-site. Close to shopping, dining and public transportation. Cats are welcome.