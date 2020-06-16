2108 W Addison St 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful Roscoe Village 4 Bedroom Duplex! - Property Id: 250224



Don't miss out on this beautifully updated 4Bed/2Ba duplex in Roscoe Village/North Center located just steps from Audubon school, CTA Brown Line, grocery stores, restaurants and shopping. This spacious unit features hardwood floors, central air and heating, Bathroom downstairs has recently been updated, and upstairs bath is brand new! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Full dining room and living room on upper floor and additional living room on lower level. Laundry on site. Plenty of street parking available. Small pets okay with additional fee. No sec. deposit required - $500 non-refundable move-in fee.

