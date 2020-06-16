All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2108 W Addison St 1

2108 West Addison Street · (847) 830-0175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2108 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful Roscoe Village 4 Bedroom Duplex! - Property Id: 250224

Don't miss out on this beautifully updated 4Bed/2Ba duplex in Roscoe Village/North Center located just steps from Audubon school, CTA Brown Line, grocery stores, restaurants and shopping. This spacious unit features hardwood floors, central air and heating, Bathroom downstairs has recently been updated, and upstairs bath is brand new! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Full dining room and living room on upper floor and additional living room on lower level. Laundry on site. Plenty of street parking available. Small pets okay with additional fee. No sec. deposit required - $500 non-refundable move-in fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250224
Property Id 250224

(RLNE5825100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 W Addison St 1 have any available units?
2108 W Addison St 1 has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 W Addison St 1 have?
Some of 2108 W Addison St 1's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 W Addison St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2108 W Addison St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 W Addison St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 W Addison St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2108 W Addison St 1 offer parking?
No, 2108 W Addison St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2108 W Addison St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 W Addison St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 W Addison St 1 have a pool?
No, 2108 W Addison St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2108 W Addison St 1 have accessible units?
No, 2108 W Addison St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 W Addison St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 W Addison St 1 has units with dishwashers.
